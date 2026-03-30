White Sox outbidding Red Sox for Munetaka Murakami has never felt funnier

So much of the White Sox offseason features discussions surrounding Munetaka Murakami. The White Sox unexpectedly signed the Japanese star to a two-year deal in December, and his smaller-than-expected deal came amid concerns about his adjustment to MLB pitching. A handful of teams were involved in the bidding, including the Boston Red Sox, but nobody was willing to give Murakami the big contract he was looking for, so the White Sox won the sweepstakes at a discounted price. Just three games into the season, Murakami has made those other teams look silly.

Murakami’s big league debut made headlines on Thursday. The 26 year-old slugger walked in each of his first two plate appearances against Brewers starter Jacob Misiorowski. After a groundout in his third at bat, Murakami smacked his first big league hit in the ninth inning, homering into the right field seats. His productive start continued Saturday, where he once again walked in the first inning, then launched his second home run in the fourth. With that home run, Murakami became the first player in White Sox history to hit a home run in each of his first two major league games, and he wasn’t finished yet. Murakami walked in the first inning on Sunday, then lifted a Brandon Sproat offering into the right-center field bullpen for his third consecutive game with a home run to begin his career, making history.

munetaka murakami of the white sox is the first player ever to homer & walk in each of his 1st three career games pic.twitter.com/Aq74iEEr7z — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) March 30, 2026

Murakami's strong start may have the Red Sox feeling regret

Overall, Murakami finished 3-for-9 with three homers and four walks in his first big league series. With the exception of his final at bat against Brewers closer Trevor Megill, Murakami looked comfortable at the plate and his power was obvious. It’s early, and he’s bound to experience some struggles, but it’s looked like an excellent investment for the White Sox so far, and the Red Sox have to be kicking themselves for losing the bidding war.

After losing out on Murakami, the Red Sox pivoted to a trade for Cardinals catcher and first baseman Willson Contreras instead. Again, it’s early, but Contreras went just 1-for-9 in the Red Sox opening series. Plus, the Red Sox had to give up minor league assets to acquire Contreras instead of simply money as was the case for Murakami. One of those assets was former White Sox prospect Yhoiker Fajardo, who continues to impress evaluators in the minor leagues. Should Fajardo, Hunter Dobbins, or Blake Aita ever become a big league contributor, it may make the Red Sox regret their decision even more.

The White Sox showed this weekend that they still have a long way to go to be a competitive club. The Red Sox, on the other hand, have aspirations of making a deep postseason run in 2026. Had the Red Sox even made a competitive offer for Murakami, you’d have to think he would’ve preferred an opportunity to win right away. Instead, the Red Sox missed opportunity has extended a great one for the White Sox.

Murakami’s success will be worth closely monitoring as the season progresses, and should it continue, the White Sox will need to consider making Murakami a part of their long-term plans. It may be difficult and it may be expensive, but it may need to be done.