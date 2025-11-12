White Sox reliever with improbable path to the big leagues may not be back in 2026

The 2025 White Sox featured the major league debut of eleven different players. Some, like Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, and Edgar Quero were high draft picks or top prospects with long-awaited debuts. Some debuts were far more under-the-radar. 27 year-old reliever Caleb Freeman made his big league debut on May 5th against the Kansas City Royals following an improbable path to the big leagues. His big league stint didn’t last long, however, and a recent roster decision may affect his future in Chicago.

Freeman, drafted in the 15th round in 2019, became just the third player from his draft round to make the big leagues. While not unheard of, becoming a big league player as a 15th round pick is a rare feat. Becoming an all-star from the late rounds is even more rare. Prior to Freeman, the last time the White Sox drafted a player in the 15th round who went on to make the big leagues was 2005, when the team selected Chris Carter, a slugging first baseman who had an eight-year career primarily with the Athletics and Astros. Although Freeman’s first big league stint lasted only a week and 2.1 innings, the accomplishment was remarkable nonetheless. Freeman was returned to Triple-A Charlotte until June 3rd, when he was once again promoted to the Major Leagues. This time, the stint was even shorter. Freeman pitched just one game before another demotion. Overall, he finished his big league season with 3.1 innings pitched, two earned runs allowed, and three strikeouts.

First MLB strikeout for Caleb Freeman! pic.twitter.com/FPbE4emZMh — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 6, 2025

After struggling in Charlotte during the month of July, Freeman was optioned to Double-A Birmingham to finish the season, a disappointing conclusion to a season of success. Following the 2025 season, Freeman elected free agency, potentially ending his time on the South Side and giving him a chance to look for another opportunity.

Freeman will likely look for a better opportunity in free agency

It’s not a guarantee that Freeman won’t be back in 2026. He could always re-sign with the White Sox in free agency, but there isn’t the clearest path to playing time. The White Sox had some standout relievers in 2026 but the bullpen overall had some struggles, so it will likely be a priority for offseason additions. Additionally, the team has several young relievers on the cusp of the big leagues that should get a chance. Players like Peyton Pallette, Zach Franklin, and Ben Peoples could be next in line for big league reps, seemingly putting Freeman on the outs. He may opt to find a team with a bullpen opening or a need for depth that’ll get him to the big leagues quicker.

Whether Freeman’s time on the South Side is finished or not, his ascent to the major leagues in 2025 is a big win for the White Sox player development system. The White Sox have worked hard to overhaul their scouting and development department over the past two years, and although there’s still a long way to go, it’s a step in the right direction. At this point in the rebuild, we’ll take those small victories.