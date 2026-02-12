White Sox's bet on Erick Fedde's rehabilitation isn't a smart one

Under ordinary circumstances, adding a free agent starting pitcher — even one clearly designed to be rental flip at the trade deadline — would be cause for celebration. When the Chicago White Sox added Anthony Kay on a two-year deal, it certainly didn't detract from what the team was building.

Bringing back Erick Fedde is different. The one-time member of the Pale Hose has returned to the South Side of Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2026 season, but the optics surrounding his arrival are far less forgiving than they would have been some months ago.

Even after trading away Luis Robert Jr., the White Sox are expected to take a step forward in Will Venable's second year as skipper. They didn't add Munetaka Murakami, Austin Hays, and Seranthony Dominguez with the intention of stacking together a fourth consecutive 100-loss campaign.

Which is what makes Fedde's signing so bizarre.

Erick Fedde should be nothing more than depth for White Sox in 2026

Originally sent away in the three-team deadline deal that brought Miguel Vargas, and prospects Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus back to Chicago, Fedde has had a rough go of things since that 2024 trade.

Fedde was truly disastrous in St. Louis last year, getting hammered to the tune of a 5.22 ERA and 5.13 FIP over the course of 101 2/3 innings. He was traded to the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline and somehow got worse, surrendering an 8.10 ERA across five appearances (four starts).

Then, the Brewers came calling, and he began to thrive in a relief role, though his actual results (3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP) were far better than his underlying metrics (5.20 FIP, matching 10.6% strikeout and walk rates) and Fedde was not on Milwaukee's postseason roster. He hit free agency coming off that fairly hot stretch, and has now landed back with the White Sox after a year-and-a-half hiatus.

It's worth keeping in mind that Fedde was really good for the Pale Hose in 2024 before being traded, logging a 3.11 ERA across 21 starts. But that was a year and a half ago, and he's not that pitcher any longer, having finished last season ranked dead last in strikeout rate and in the third percentile in whiff rate.

With a rotation comprised of Shane Smith, Davis Martin, Sean Burke, and Kay, there should be an exciting spring training competition for the No. 5 starter job in the rotation between Tanner McDougal, Duncan Davitt, and David Sandlin. Giving those innings to Fedde — even with the intention of trading him once Ky Bush or Drew Thorpe returns from elbow surgery — is a fool's errand. Sure, there's no hard in letting Fedde compete in camp and seeing if he can regain his 2024 form, but handing him a rotation spot over a young, promising player, isn't ideal.

The White Sox's rebuild has moved beyond the need for warm-bodied veterans. Now is the time to feature young players with a chance to play a key role in the future of the organization.