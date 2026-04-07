White Sox seem to have forgotten their most dominant pitching prospect from 2025

When White Sox fans think of the team’s top pitching prospects, Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal are almost certainly the first names that come to mind. All three are impact starting pitchers with electric stuff that should make their big league debuts in 2026. But if you’re looking for the most statistically dominant pitching prospect in the White Sox organization last season, it’ll draw your attention to a more unheralded name. Left-hander Shane Murphy dominated minor league hitters from start to finish in 2025, pitching at three different levels and excelling at all of them. He reached the Triple-A level by the end of the season and looked to be on the cusp of the big leagues, but was instead given a demotion to start the 2026 season.

Murphy, now 25, was a 14th-round pick of the White Sox in the 2022 draft out of Chandler-Gilbert Community College in Arizona. He didn’t do anything particularly memorable in his first two minor league seasons, posting a 3.63 and 4.44 ERA, respectively. Murphy began the 2025 season with High-A Winston-Salem and earned a promotion to Double-A with ten strong innings to start the year. Murphy’s run in Birmingham is where he really drew attention, as the left-hander posted a dazzling 1.38 ERA in 110.2 innings at the level. He posted a 2.45 ERA in a three-game sample in Charlotte to end the season. Overall, Murphy finished with a 1.66 ERA over 135.1 innings in 2025.

Congratulations to LHP Shane Murphy, as he was selected Southern League Pitcher of the Month. He had a 2-1 record with a 1.17 ERA in five starts as he scattered 17 hits and four walks over 30.2 innings. He led the league in strikeout to walk ratio (5.50) and WHIP (0.68). pic.twitter.com/GxGGStgAu8 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 4, 2025

Despite his excellence, the White Sox chose not to protect Murphy and he was in danger of being taken in the Rule 5 draft. His pitch mix doesn’t profile as a typical big league reliever, so he made it through Rule 5 and received an invitation to big league spring training. He appeared in two Cactus League games for the White Sox, allowing one run in 2.2 innings. With a crowded rotation in Charlotte, Murphy was once again assigned to Birmingham to begin the season.

Shane Murphy's excellent 2025 should've earned him a promotion

I would’ve liked to see the White Sox reward Murphy, who was the most dominant pitching prospect the White Sox had in 2025, with a chance to succeed at a higher level. Even if the Knights rotation doesn’t have a spot right away, giving Murphy a chance to work in a multi-inning relief role would still allow him substantial experience against higher level hitters. I understand that Murphy’s control-first, contact-oriented profile is not as exciting as some of the other high-octane arms in the farm system, but his results have earned him a look.

The White Sox should know first-hand that a soft-tossing lefty with elite control can succeed at the Major League level. Mark Buehrle wasn’t drafted until the 38th round due to his similar profile and ended up making five all-star games and being one of the best pitchers in White Sox history. I’m not suggesting Shane Murphy has this kind of upside, but the White Sox shouldn’t inhibit him from getting a chance when he continues to post dominant results.

Murphy will begin the season back in the Birmingham rotation, where you’d have to think he’s one of the first names called if another starter is needed in Charlotte. Hopefully, he can carry over some success from 2025 into the new year and finally earned his well-deserved opportunity.