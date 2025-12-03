White Sox sign much-needed lefty starter for first free agent deal of the offseason

The White Sox have made their first move to address the starting rotation this week, as the team has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with left-hander Anthony Kay. The White Sox will owe Kay $12 million over the next two seasons, and his contract contains a mutual option for 2028.

Kay, who will turn 31 prior to Opening Day, was originally drafted by the Mets in the 29th round of the 2013 draft, but opted to instead attend University of Connecticut. The Mets selected him again in the first round in 2016. Kay was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays as a minor leaguer in the deal that sent Marcus Stroman to the Mets. Kay made his big league debut with Toronto in 2019 and struggled over the next few years, posting ERAs over 5.00 in each year from 2019-2023. Kay left the United States following the 2023 season and signed with the Yokohama DeNA Baystars in Japan. Kay posted a solid 3.28 ERA in Japan in 2024, but took his game to a new level in 2025.

Anthony Kay had great success during his stint in Japan

In 2025, Kay had an impressive 1.74 ERA in 155 innings over 24 starts. Following his success, he made the decision to return to MLB, and he lands with the White Sox, despite reportedly receiving more lucrative offers to remain in Japan. The biggest change in Kay’s game seems to be his location. His fastball averaged 94.6 MPH during his time in Japan, which is quite similar to his numbers from 2023 in the big leagues. The biggest difference can be seen in his ground ball rate. During his abysmal 2023 season, Kay was near the bottom of the league with a 31.8% ground ball rate, but in 2025 in Japan, his 57.8% ground ball rate was the best in the league.

For the White Sox, it’s a much-needed lefty arm in their rotation and he comes at an affordable cost. The White Sox will pay him just $5 million per season over the next two years, and the additional $2 million comes in the form of a buyout after 2027. It’s a very similar deal to the two-year, $15 million contract the White Sox gave Erick Fedde in 2024, and the White Sox hope for similar results. Fedde had a productive first half, and the White Sox were able to move him at the trade deadline for a decent return. Kay will hold down the fort until the arrival of left-handed pitching prospects Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, and a similar first half could allow the team to cash in.

Kay will look to maintain his improved ground ball rate as he slots in behind Shane Smith and Davis Martin in the White Sox rotation. The White Sox still have at least one more rotation spot they need to fill, so it certainly feels like a move for a more established arm could be coming. Kay is exactly the kind of low-risk, high-reward move that a team in the White Sox position should be making. Let’s hope it pays off for Chris Getz and the White Sox.