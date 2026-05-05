White Sox signed Yankees castoff at the perfect time to annoy Angels fans

The White Sox made a desperate but necessary addition to their outfield mix prior to Monday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels, signing veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk to a big league deal. In a corresponding move, outfielder Austin Hays headed to the injured list for the second time this season, this time with a strained calf. With Hays and Everson Pereira now on the shelf, the White Sox were running low on right-handed outfielders to deploy against left-handed pitching. Enter Grichuk, whose addition to the roster came immediately before a series against the team that drafted him.

Grichuk, 34, was a first round pick by the Angels back in 2009 as a high school. In fact, he was taken one slot before future Hall-of-Famer Mike Trout in the draft. Grichuk was dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 and made his big league debut for the Cardinals in 2014. Since then, he’s spent time with several teams, including stints with the Blue Jays, Rockies, Angels, Dbacks, Royals, and Yankees. Grichuk began the season on the Yankees roster, going 0-for-12 to start the year before a .333 stretch over his final seven games with New York. He was designated for assignment and ultimately elected free-agency, where he landed a one-year deal with the White Sox.

Randal Grichuk will provide much-needed depth to the White Sox outfield

Grichuk has a history of above-average offensive production, with an OPS over .700 each year from 2015-2024. At this stage in his career, he’s primarily a platoon bat, and he has a history of stronger offensive production against left-handed pitching. I expect the White Sox to use him primarily in right field against lefties and as a pinch hitter against lefty relievers. With Austin Hays and Everson Pereira injured, the only right-handed outfield options on the White Sox roster were Derek Hill and Luisangel Acuna prior to this signing. Hill has been effective enough in a part-time role, but Acuna has struggled mightily and the White Sox may not want to give him extended playing time any longer. With Sam Antonacci, Andrew Benintendi, Jarred Kelenic, and Tristan Peters, the White Sox have plenty of left-handed options but needed some extra help from the right side.

Grichuk sends our bullpen a souvenir! pic.twitter.com/UF5ycgHbRe — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 4, 2024

For Grichuk, the timing is a bit ironic. His first crack at returning to the big leagues since being DFA’d by the Yankees comes against the team that drafted him, but traded him away before giving him a shot. He’s done well at getting his revenge over the years, too. In 31 career games against the Angels, Grichuk is hitting .296 with eight home runs and a .947 OPS. He’ll look to continue that trend Tuesday night with Angels lefty Sam Aldegheri making the start.

I don’t expect all-star level production from Grichuk, but he should be a serviceable bat against lefties that will help keep the White Sox lineup afloat while Hays and Pereira recover from injury. The team will have an interesting decision to make when they start to get healthier, and solid production in the first half could land Grichuk a trade to a contender at the deadline. It’s not a needle-moving acquisition, but it provides the White Sox with important depth at a critical spot.

With the White Sox just one game below .500 at the latest point in a season since 2022, and currently sitting just half a game out of first place in the AL Central, the feeling in Chicago is one of optimism. Hopefully the White Sox can keep the momentum going and play some meaningful baseball late into the season.