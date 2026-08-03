White Sox strike trade with Rockies that suggests much more is to come

Despite already closing deals for RHP Luis Castillo and reliever Huascar Brazoban, Chris Getz has continued to work on MLB’s trade deadline day. With around five hours to go until the deadline, the White Sox and Rockies pulled off a fascinating trade, with Colorado sending outfielder Brenton Doyle to the White Sox for RHP Mason Adams and SS Carlos Vielma. It’s a move that, on the surface, makes little sense. But it could be a precursor for more to come for Chicago.

Doyle, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rockies in his fourth big league season. His big year came in 2024, where he slugged 23 home runs and posted a .763 OPS as a 25-year-old and won his second of two career gold gloves in center. It’s been a struggle for Doyle offensively since then, and he hit 15 home runs with an OPS of just .650 in 2025. In what he hoped would be a bounce-back season offensively in 2026, Doyle has dealt with an oblique injury and missed significant time, and he’s struggled to put together strong offensive numbers in 45 games. Doyle returned to the Rockies lineup earlier this week.

Brenton Doyle gets the scoring started in San Diego with a solo shot 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZXlKhVs070 — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2026

Brenton Doyle's value stretches beyond his modest offensive numbers

Doyle is known as an elite defender in center field, so he will at least provide some value even if the bat doesn’t come around, but the White Sox clearly believe in his offensive upside as well. Doyle won’t be a free agent until the end of the 2029 season, so the White Sox have continued their trend of adding controllable players. Still, Doyle’s fit on the roster is an interesting one. With Everson Pereira and Randal Grichuk already serving as right-handed outfielders and Austin Hays’ return from the IL imminent, there’s no clear role for Doyle. He does have two minor league options, so sending him to Charlotte for now is a possibility, or another deal that would send an outfielder out of Chicago could be in the cards.

I’m generally not someone who wants to hoard prospects, but moving Mason Adams for a position that isn’t on the top of the list of needs raises my eyebrows. It makes me wonder if the White Sox are lining up another deal to add another starting pitcher. RHP Drew Thorpe is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and could be an option down the stretch, but how much you get out of him is unclear at this point. Adams felt like a strong option for the fifth starter spot if the team is unable to land another starting pitcher ahead of the deadline.

With the 40-man roster currently at 41, I expect the White Sox to make more moves ahead of the 5pm deadline. A catcher could still be on the list of adds, as well as more pitching. What kind of moves the White Sox will convert on are not yet known, but make no mistake about it, Chris Getz is still very much active, and the Chicago White Sox are not done.