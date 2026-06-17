White Sox surprising run forces MLB schedule change to national spotlight

It wasn’t too long ago that the Chicago White Sox were one of the more boring teams to watch in baseball. The team’s roster of declining veterans and fringe prospects didn’t have much in the way of intrigue, and even the most die-hard Sox fans had a hard time making it through a game. Even just one year ago, things were completely different. On this day in 2025, the White Sox took a loss at the hands of the Cardinals to drop to 23-50. Just one year later, the White Sox enter play at 38-33 and currently hold a playoff spot, and the league is starting to take notice.

FOX picked up the #WhiteSox game Aug. 8 against the Guardians.

First pitch is 6:15 pm CT. That’s also the day Ozzie Guillen’s No. 13 will be retired. — Jeff Agrest #🟦 (@JeffAgrest) June 16, 2026

Prior to this change, the White Sox were scheduled to have just one nationally televised game, a Peacock broadcast on July 19th against the Blue Jays. To be honest, it’s not terribly surprising. The White Sox had lost 100 games in three straight seasons prior to this year, and while the expectation was improvement, not many people predicted that the White Sox would be in this position at the start of the year. It’s not too big of a surprise that they were kept out of the national spotlight. But, that’s starting to change.

The White Sox are becoming one of MLB's best stories

The Ozzie Guillen jersey retirement game against the Guardians was already going to be a special day for a White Sox legend, but now, it’ll get the national spotlight as a potential battle for first place heats up. With matchups against the Yankees, Red Sox, Rays, Rangers, and more still on the schedule, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if MLB flexes more White Sox games into national slots.

It’s not just the schedule-makers noticing the White Sox either. MLB Network has done several segments about the team in recent weeks, and they continue to be the talk of baseball podcasts everywhere. The question of whether or not they’ll be buyers at the trade deadline seems to have been answered following a report that they’re going to be aggressively adding pitching.

Are the White Sox going to have a legitimate chance to win the World Series this season? I’m not sure. But they have a legitimate chance at the postseason. Fangraphs gives the White Sox a 31.6% chance of making the playoffs. This is pretty low considering their situation, but it’s much higher than where they started the season. The Guardians will now be without superstar Jose Ramirez for several weeks due to a hamate bone fracture, so there’s no reason the White Sox can’t hang around in the division for a while.

As the White Sox continue to move into relevance, they’ll continue to gain national attention. It may be the first time in awhile that the White Sox have gotten picked up by a national broadcast, but it certainly won’t be the last.