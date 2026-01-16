White Sox targeting Justin Verlander might not be as crazy as fans think

With just under a month until pitchers and catchers head to Spring Training to begin the 2026 season, several interesting arms remain on the free agent market. The starting pitching market has been one of the slowest-moving groups of the offseason, but the Boston Red Sox reported deal with LHP Ranger Suarez could be the catalyst that sparks movement. According to separate reports by insiders Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal, the White Sox are among the teams in the hunt for another starter on a short-term deal. Future hall-of-famer Justin Verlander stands out as an option on the market, and here’s why he could make an interesting target for the White Sox.

Verlander, who will turn 43 before Opening Day, is among the most decorated pitchers in MLB history. Over his 20 seasons in Major League Baseball, Verlander has made nine all-star games, won three Cy Young awards, and MVP, and Rookie of the Year. He hasn’t been quite as dominant since winning the Cy Young in 2022 at the age of 39, but he’s still plenty effective even as he reaches his mid-40s.

Verlander spent the 2025 season with the San Francisco Giants, where he got off to a tough start before closing out the season strong. From July 9th until the end of the year, Verlander posted a 2.99 ERA and a 3.43 FIP, and he reached 150 innings pitched for the 16th time in his career. Verlander posted above average exit velocity and hard hit numbers, though most of his other peripheral numbers have fallen to about league average.

Justin Verlander’s 3,553 strikeouts top all active pitchers.



He ranks 8th ALL TIME in strikeouts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UeGBtqKBaU — MLB (@MLB) December 4, 2025

Verlander fits the White Sox need for a veteran inning-eater

The White Sox are targeting a veteran pitcher who can eat innings and serve as a mentor for their young pitching, and there may be no better voice the team can add. At this stage in Verlander’s career, he may be looking to go to a team that gives him a shot to win his third World Series, but he doesn’t necessarily need to start the year with that team. The White Sox could sign Verlander with the intention of trading him at the deadline and giving an opportunity to some of their prospects.

Many teams may want to see that Verlander has something left in the tank before committing to him as a member of their starting rotation, but the White Sox can take that risk on a modest one-year deal. A longtime member of the Tigers, Verlander has tormented the White Sox throughout his career, posting a 3.62 career ERA in 49 starts against the south-siders. It would be a welcome development to have him on the friendly side this time around.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t think I’d be writing about the possibility of the White Sox signing a pitcher who made his big league debut before their 2005 World Series championship, but it’s an intriguing possibility that’s tough to deny.

As the White Sox look to add pitching reinforcements, they may find that the answer lies in a longtime foe.