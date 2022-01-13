This might not be the offseason to trade Luis Robert Jr., but one former general manager thinks the Chicago White Sox could get something significant for him.

Former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals GM Jim Bowden thinks Robert Jr. would be the perfect fit to solve the Reds issues in centerfield.

Big #MLB TRADES I’d like to see happen at the Winter Meetings https://t.co/EVD58KZh7t — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) December 4, 2024

This is also the second time this week that the Reds have been tied to possibly trading for a White Sox player.

The Cubs and Reds are among the viable candidates to acquire White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.



Of note, the Cubs and White Sox have made 4 trades since 2017, beginning with the José Quintana deal. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 4, 2024

In talking with Locked on Reds host Jeff Carr, Robert Jr. seems to be the more desirable trade piece than Crochet when it comes to upgrading Cincinnati's roster.

The Reds face the same availability problem with TJ Friedl as the White Sox do with Luis Robert Jr.

So they would be trading for one an injury-prone player and likely moving Friedl over to left field.

At the same time, if the gamble pays off by keeping both players healthy and returning to 2023 productivity, the Reds will have a productive one-two punch in the outfield.

Friedl had a 3.9 fWAR in 2023, playing in 135 games. Robert Jr. finished as a 4.9 fWAR player, playing 145 games.

Reds could live without one of the three top positional prospects, who are both in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, even if Robert Jr. busts.

Robert Jr.'s trade value is not at its highest, but the White Sox are willing to settle for at least getting a significant piece back (a subscription is required to access content).

The Reds' top positional prospect, Edwin Arroyo, is blocked at shortstop by Elly De La Cruz. The Reds could also choose to move Sal Stewart or Cam Collier (their second and third-best hitting prospects who are in the top 100 as well), especially since both are at A-ball where there is still a potential they can bust at the minor leagues' next level.

The Reds can roll the dice since they have coverage at short for years to come with Elly, and it may be years before Stewart or Collier can help. Also, if the gamble pays off and Robert Jr. stays healthy and productivity returns, he will only cost the small-market Reds a relatively affordable $40 million for two more seasons after 2025.

When you compare what talented hitters are getting these days, that is nothing even for the Reds. If LRJ continues to get injured or hit below .230, they can buy him out for an affordable $2 million. Again, even if they pay the Sox high price with Arroyo, Stewart, or Collier, there are mitigating circumstances for giving them up.