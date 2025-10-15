White Sox were just gifted a perfect option for Will Venable’s coaching staff

The Chicago White Sox entered the offseason by enacting sweeping changes to their coaching staff, united around a clear goal of redefining their on-field identity. As Will Venable prepares for his second year as manager, his next hires will help shape how this team evolves in 2026. One name that stands out among the potential additions is Donnie Ecker.

Rangers' Donnie Ecker Emerging as a Logical Fit for Will Venable’s Coaching Staff

Ecker’s coaching journey has taken him through nearly every level of baseball. He began by working at the high school and college ranks before landing with the Cardinals in 2015 to assist in player development.

He later had stops with the Angels, Reds, and Giants, taking on hitting roles that focused on developing modern, analytical approaches to offense. Each stop added to his reputation as a forward-thinking coach who blends data with communication and human connection.

That experience led him to Texas in 2022, where he joined Chris Woodward’s coaching staff and stayed on when Bruce Bochy took over the following year. The 2023 Rangers featured one of baseball’s most complete offenses, pacing the American League with 881 runs while hitting .263/.337/.442 and recording a 114 wRC+. That level of production carried Texas to its first World Series championship and the club’s inaugural team AL Silver Slugger Award that same season.

From Championship Heights to a Rough Reset

Following the breakout year in 2023, the Rangers’ offense struggled to maintain the same production. The lineup showed clear regression across the board, ranking 13th in walk rate (8.1%), 18th in total runs (683), 19th in expected weighted on-base average (.306), 20th in on-base percentage (.305), 21st in both batting average (.238) and wRC+ (95), and 23rd in slugging percentage (.380). Despite those setbacks, Bruce Bochy and president of baseball operations Chris Young expressed confidence that a healthy roster could rebound the next season.

However, by the time the club reached the first month of 2025, the offensive slump persisted. Texas sat near the bottom of the league in nearly every key category, prompting a rare in-season change under Bochy. Ecker was dismissed in early May, ending his tenure in Texas.

Why He Fits What Chicago Needs

Ecker’s philosophy aligns well with the path Chicago has been charting under Venable and hitting director Ryan Fuller. The two share a belief in clear communication and deliberate skill-building rather than surface-level swing tweaks. Fuller’s developmental system emphasizes structure and repeatable habits, while Ecker’s methods focus on connecting modern analytics with situational awareness and rhythm. Both value individualized instruction that helps hitters translate practice gains into game performance.

I’d keep an eye on Donnie Ecker. He was the #Rangers hitting coach before being let go in May and previously worked on the same staff as #WhiteSox manager Will Venable. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s a candidate for the hitting coach role https://t.co/PdEOFisEAO — Adrian White (@AdrianWhiteSox) September 29, 2025

The opening at offensive coordinator, created when Grady Sizemore transitioned to another position, could serve as an ideal match for Ecker’s background. He would bring a data-informed, yet player-first, mindset that complements Fuller’s organized, growth-based framework. Together, they could shape a unified hitting program centered on process and steady player growth.

Potential Familiar Faces in the Mix

Ecker is not the only figure from Bochy’s former staff who could draw attention this winter. Veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux stands out as another respected name.

Under Maddux, Texas posted one of the lowest team ERAs in baseball in 2025, even with injuries to key starters. His ability to adapt to personnel challenges and maintain performance made him a trusted voice inside the clubhouse. That approach could benefit Chicago, where developing consistency on the mound remains a top priority.

Max Scherzer went on Foul Territory yesterday and rightfully spoke about the type of impact Mike Maddux has on a team.



(🎥: @FoulTerritoryTV) pic.twitter.com/2CBqzj1ZAS — Michael Bier (@MichaelJBier) August 11, 2023

Venable’s debut season brought signs of progress, but the organization still needs experienced voices who can translate philosophy into results. Adding proven teachers like Ecker and Maddux would reinforce that direction and give the team a foundation built on collaboration and steady leadership.

The upcoming offseason offers the chance to strengthen that foundation. If Chicago moves decisively, it can add two of the sport’s more respected minds to a staff ready to evolve.