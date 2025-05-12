For the first time as a big league manager, Will Venable was ejected from a game on Sunday, and shortly after, rookie first baseman Tim Elko recorded his first Major League hit—a three-run home run.

These two milestones not only helped define an emotionally charged Mother's Day win at Rate Field, but also served as key turning points in a series-clinching effort for the rebuilding Chicago White Sox.

Venable gets tossed for the first time as White Sox skipper

The fifth inning saw tempers flare after a questionable strike call on rookie Chase Meidroth. Sandy Alcantara’s 85 mph curveball dipped well below the zone in a 1-1 count, but it was still called a strike by home plate umpire Bill Miller, who had been inconsistent throughout the entire game.

It was unclear who was tossed first, but following some shouting from the dugout, either White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames or manager Will Venable was initially ejected. As Venable stepped out of the dugout with Thames close behind, the second ejection quickly followed, sending both coaches to the clubhouse after an animated confrontation with Miller.

Will Venable has been ejected from today's game. pic.twitter.com/HIzkkZyoI2 — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 11, 2025

This was the first time that Venable has been tossed from a game as a manager and the second ejection of his professional career. His first came back on April 9, 2015, when he was a veteran outfielder for the Padres.

In a 12th-inning pinch-hit appearance, Venable was rung up on a checked swing by home plate umpire Tripp Gibson. Venable vehemently disagreed with the call, believing he held up. After a brief disagreement, Gibson ejected him from the game, and manager Bud Black—now the former Rockies skipper after being let go on Mother’s Day—was also tossed while coming to Venable’s defense. It's what any good manager would do.

Looking back, Venable has spoken fondly of the moment, noting that while tensions were high, there were no hard feelings between him and the umpire.

For Thames, Sunday’s ejection was his seventh overall and sixth as a coach. His most recent ejection was last season on July 13th during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Thames was tossed by home plate umpire Malachi Moore in the third inning after a low strike call to Tommy Pham sparked frustration from the White Sox bench.

Elko's first MLB hit a was a game-winner

Despite losing both coaches, the White Sox retaliated with a momentum-shifting rally in the sixth inning. Matt Thaiss led off the inning with a single. Joshua Palacios then followed with a base hit, moving Thaiss to third and putting runners on the corners with one out.

Tim Elko then delivered the biggest swing of the afternoon, launching a hanging curveball from Alcantara for his first MLB hit and home run. That instant offense is exactly what the White Sox were hoping to get from Elko when they called him on over the weekend.

The three-run blast traveled 381 feet to left field and came off the bat at 101.4 mph, giving the White Sox the lead and helping seal the team’s series win.

A game to remember

While Elko’s bat provided the fireworks, Venable’s ejection demonstrated his willingness to stand up for his team. The fifth-inning confrontation reflected the intensity and passion within the White Sox clubhouse. In a season centered on growth and development, moments like these highlight Venable’s commitment to backing his players and establishing a clubhouse identity built on accountability and support.

It may not be the last time Venable challenges a call from the top step. Still, Sunday served as a strong reminder that this young team is taking visible strides—both on the field and in dugout culture.