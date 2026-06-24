White Sox win over Guardians achieves milestone nobody thought was possible this quickly

On this date in 2024, the White Sox were shut out by the Dodgers 3-0 to drop to 21-59 on the season. The team would go on to win just 20 more games for the rest of the season, and their final win total would’ve started with a three if not for a final week hot stretch. Overall, the 41-121 record was not only the worst record in White Sox history, but it set the record for the most losses in a season in baseball history. Just two years later, it’s a completely different story on the south side, and Tuesday night’s victory over the Guardians reached a milestone much sooner than anyone expected.

The White Sox 2-1 victory on Tuesday night was their 41st win of the season, matching the team’s total for the entire 2024 campaign. It also pushed the White Sox ahead of the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. With the halfway point of the season coming this weekend, the White Sox are currently on pace for their first over .500 season since 2021 and their first playoff berth since that team won 93 games and the division title. Though the expectation was improvement over the 60-102 record from a season ago, and certainly from the disastrous 2024 season, I don’t think many people expected the White Sox to be in the position they’re in right now.

The Sean Game™ pic.twitter.com/8zsOI5oEFm — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 24, 2026

The White Sox have improved from 2024 in every aspect of the team

The differences from 2024 to now are incredible. Andrew Benintendi led the team with 20 home runs for the season, and the White Sox have two players, Colson Montgomery and Munetaka Murakami, who have already reached the 20-homer mark. Miguel Vargas, with 17, should join that club before too long. The White Sox as a team are tied for second in baseball in home runs, and are just 25 away from matching the 2024 total that finished last in baseball. They rank in the top half of the league in nearly every offensive category after ranking near the bottom two years ago. On the pitching side, the White Sox rank closer to the middle of the league in most categories, but have still improved quite a bit from 2024.

As the trade deadline approaches and Chris Getz considers buying for the first time during his tenure as general manager, the White Sox have their eyes on a playoff berth. Most evaluators said it was a year too early. The White Sox were given less than a 5% chance of making the postseason by most outlets at the start of the year. But that’s why they play the games.

The White Sox will go for the sweep of the Guardians on Wednesday and try to extend their AL Central lead to two games. Every win for the rest of the 2026 season will serve as a marker of improvement over the season that most Sox fans would rather forget. They still have a long way to go to become the perennial World Series contender they hope to be, but boy have they come a long way in the last two years.