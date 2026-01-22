Wild Winter League performance might've fooled White Sox in Luis Robert Jr. trade

The trade that sent Luis Robert Jr to New York was never going to be judged fairly in the moment. Most blockbuster trades aren't, especially not when they involve players with Robert's ceiling. All trades are subject to the same judgement, but hindsight is always 20/20. There often isn't a consensus among an entire fanbase on a trade, and White Sox fans are no exception. There's certainly folks on both sides of the aisle when it comes to Robert and the return they got for him.

23 year-old infielder Luisangel Acuna was the headlining piece heading to the White Sox in the Robert trade, and his name has circulated on the internet in recent days for a historic performance in the Venezuelan Winter League. Despite recent struggles at the big league level, Acuna's four-homer game has many wondering if he's begun to turn a corner in the power department. There are certainly reasons to be critical- his 2025 season at the plate was very poor- but there are reasons for optimism as well.

Encouraging Signs from Acuna

Looking strictly at what Acuña has shown in the MLB in 2025, his production leaves some room for criticism. In 95 games, he hit .234 with a .293 on-base percentage, and a .274 slugging percentage. This slash line represents limited impact with the bat despite consistent playing time. Lack of power stands out the most, with only no home runs to reinforce the idea that his offensive value remains more theoretical than shown, and his primary impact will be with speed and defense.

I believe that trading Robert now makes sense. He's set to become a free agent following the 2027 season, and that's precisely the window when the White Sox should be ramping up their effort to compete. As a Scott Boras client, an extension would almost certainly be off the table. Acuña is only 23 years old, and earning less than a million dollars a season, providing a much cheaper option with years of control remaining. He certainly doesn't have the track record of Robert, at least in the power department, but his speed and defensive prowess may be in the same ballpark.

Acuña doesn't need to be spectacular out of the gate. Development is rarely linear, and early returns don't always give any long term guarantees, which is exactly what Venable and the White Sox are looking for. Longevity will be key for the Sox. What will matter more than short term production is whether Acuña shows steady growth over time, both offensively and in how he handles everyday responsibility. With little competition in his way, Acuna should get every opportunity to see regular playing time and develop into an everyday big leauguer. His progression and the health of Robert over the next two season will determine the verdict on the trade.

Whether you're for or against the deal, the truth is, it'll likely be multiple years before we're able to firmly come to a consensus on whether the White Sox made a good deal here. The White Sox will hope that Acuna's four-homer game was a sign of things to come, not just a flash in the pan.