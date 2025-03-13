One thing is for sure, Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable is not going to rush into making a decision.

He is not willing to name a closer, and he is not willing to announce who the Opening Day starter will be when the Sox host the Los Angeles Angels on March 27th.

Venable confirmed that he is not ready to name the Sox Opening Day starting pitcher despite a CBS Sports report last week signaling Davis Martin would get the honors.

"No thoughts yet. Still working through it," Venable said of who O-Day starter will be. "Day to day, honestly. There are a couple factors we’re still sorting through. It will not be long ... I can tell you we do not know yet." https://t.co/gupwfytZdV — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) March 13, 2025

Martin has certainly earned the right to be the Sox latest Opening Day starter.

Martin has been outstanding in spring training as he has allowed just one hit in spring training action. His kick change has been filthy.

Despite only having 19 career starts, he is trending toward having a big season much like Garrett Crochet had in 2024.

Plus, it is not like this franchise is afraid to roll out an inexperienced pitcher on such a big day on the schedule. Crochet got the Opening Day honors last season after logging just 73 career innings and never making a big-league start.

He went on to make the All-Star team and develop into an ace.

It would be great if Martin could have a similar season despite not being a strikeout pitcher. He is deploying a kick-changeup that no one can touch in the dry Arizona air.

He developed that pitch last season as he was coming back from Tommy John surgery and showed a lot of promise when he made 11 appearances including 10 starts in 2024.

Maybe he does not develop into a top of the rotation pitcher. His small sample size last season showed he likely will be a back of the rotation hurler as he did finish with a 4.32 ERA. The one thing to remember in spring training, hitters are not exactly studying the opposing pitcher.

However, he has the potential with that kick change to be a very good No. 4 pitcher, maybe even a No. 3.

While that is not usually something worthy of being an Opening Day starter, the Sox do not have many options.

That's what happens when the team trades away a great pitcher like Crochet and then is frugal in the free agent market.

Veteran Martin Perez was signed to replace Crochet as the lefty in the rotation. He is making his case to get the ball on March 27th with a strong spring, but he is the only other option. Jonathan Cannon is out of the race as he has struggled in spring training with an 11.25 ERA. Sean Burke has the confidence, but Perez and Martin are producing better during the exhibition season.

Whoever gets named the Opening Starter, it will be the fourth different Sox pitcher getting the nod going back to 2022. Lucas Giolito is the last Sox pitcher to make consecutive Opening Day starts when he got the recognition from 2020-2022.