Yoan Moncada strikes back at Chicago White Sox fans booing him by beating former team

Boo Yoan Moncada all you want, but he does not care.

He especially does not care since he got the last laugh in the Los Angeles Angels' 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The Rate Field faithful have been letting Moncada know he is not getting a warm reception upon his return to the South Side.

White Sox fans are letting Yoan Moncada have it every time he's up to bat.



A hearty amount of boos. — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) March 29, 2025

That is what happens when he represents being one of the most disappointing players in team history. Only Eloy Jimenez probably ranks higher in most fans' subjective lists.

Acquired from the Boston Red Sox last decade in the Chris Sale trade, Moncada was supposed to be a core piece that would lead the Sox to multiple World Series titles this decade.

Instead, he spent more time on the injured list than helping the franchise win playoff games.

“Why are people booing Yoan Moncada”



Because dude was a massive disappointment as the headliner of what should have been a title-level rebuild, showed 0 fire, and cared more about music than winning



Then we heard otherwise bc he refused to swing the bat and drew some walks — All Things Chicago Sports (@things_sox) March 29, 2025

After a hip injury limited him to just 12 games last season, the White Sox finally decided to move on when they paid him his $5 million buyout in the offseason. Basically, they paid him to go away.

He signed with the Angels on a one-year prove-it deal this offseason.

While former Sox star Tim Anderson is also on the Angels, trying to revive his career, Moncada is not getting the love Anderson is getting.

Anderson got a standing ovation on Opening Day before his first at-bat since leaving the White Sox last offseason. He even got a tribute video.

good to see you back in Chicago pic.twitter.com/OV0tewOxvB — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 28, 2025

It has been nothing but love for TA while Moncada is getting mostly hate.

Moncada does not care as he got a measure of revenge against his former team.

Yoan Moncada to reporters on the fan reaction on his Chicago return: "Honestly, it doesn’t bother me. There are fans that love me and fans that hate me. But I don’t pay attention to it.” — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) March 29, 2025

Moncada drove in the game-winning run to hand the Sox their first of what will likely be many defeats this season.

The Halos take the lead! 😇 pic.twitter.com/AyVbtaEFYD — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 29, 2025

Also, it is interesting that he got the game-winning hit off of Mike Clevinger.

Moncada is a player the Sox paid to go away, but had plenty of interest his offseason as a candidate to have a bounce-back player. The White Sox brought back Clevinger for the second straight offseason despite no team showing interest in him.

This time, the Sox are trying Clevinger as a high-leverage reliever. He came through on Opening Day but walked Jorge Soler and then threw a wild pitch that allowed Soler to get to third base.

Moncada had a chance to get his revenge after the White Sox offense mustered just six baserunners. The lineup produced just two hits.

Sox starter Jonathan Cannon labored through the first inning but settled to give a quality start but his counterpart, Jose Soriano, was just better.