2 Chicago White Sox prospects join elite company with MLB Futures Game selections

The Chicago White Sox will have two representatives in the 2025 MLB Futures Game.

Left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz and outfielder Braden Montgomery have both been selected to play in the game, which will take place in Atlanta on Saturday, July 12.

For Schultz, this is his second consecutive season being selected for the Futures Game. He also made the roster in 2024, but struggled in his appearance and allowed three runs in 0.1 innings last year.

While Schultz looks for redemption, Montgomery will be looking to make an even bigger name for himself. This is his first futures game selection and his first professional season.

“I wouldn’t say I was the happiest with my outing, but I know the experience as a whole, it was an experience I definitely won’t forget,” said Schultz of the Futures Game over Zoom to Scott Merkin. “My family got to go out and they were telling me how awesome everything was. I’m really excited for this year, too.” (via Scott Merkin)

“It’s super exciting,” Braden Montgomery said. “I love being around baseball, and the more talent I can be around, the better I feel it makes me. So, I’m excited to meet those guys and to see what they are like, see what kind of process they go through.” (via Scott Merkin)

In the recently updated Top 100 prospect list from MLB.com, Schultz is the No. 17 overall prospect in baseball. Montgomery comes in at No. 32. The White Sox also have Kyle Teel, who is ranked in between them at No. 24, but will be graduating from the list soon.

Futures Game reps from White Sox history

The MLB Futures Game was created in 1999. Since it's origin, the White Sox have had 38 different players represent them in the game.

Some of the most notable White Sox players to participate in the Futures Game over the years include Mark Buehrle, Bobby Jenks, Dylan Cease, and Luis Robert Jr.

Of the 38 representatives throughout history, 30 of them ended up playing for the White Sox at the big league level. 33 of them played in Major League Baseball at some point in their professional careers.

The only White Sox Futures Game representatives that have not played in the Major Leagues are Noah Schultz (2024, 2025), Braden Montgomery (2025), Colson Montgomery (2024), Yoelqui Céspedes (2021), and Anderson Gomes (2006).

Five White Sox players have gone from the MLB Futures Game to the MLB All-Star Game in their careers.

History tells us that both Noah Schultz and Braden Montgomery are going to have some type of big league impact with the White Sox. But looking at what they’ve done in the minor leagues, I think Schultz and Montgomery both have a chance to be on the higher-end of White Sox players on that list.