2 Chicago White Sox prospects to pay close attention to during MLB Spring Breakout game

The future is now for the Chicago White Sox...at least for one game.

Boasting one of the top farm systems in baseball, the White Sox will field an impressive team of youngsters when they face the Colorado Rockies' best prospects in their MLB Spring Breakout game March 16.

Chicago is one of three teams to send each of its top 10 prospects to the showcase, per MLB Pipeline. More than a few will likely spend time in the big leagues this year as the White Sox try to establish franchise cornerstones.

Several of Chicago's best minor leaguers are virtual locks to see MLB action in 2025. Among them is No. 1 prospect Noah Schultz, shortstop Colson Montgomery and right-hander Sean Burke. Manager Will Venable confirmed Friday that Burke will be in the starting rotation to open the season.

While those names grab the headlines, the White Sox have much more talent to offer in the minors. A good portion will be displayed as the organization's future gets a chance to shine on the big stage.

Edgar Quero waiting to make an impact

Finding a solid catcher isn’t always easy for MLB clubs. Luckily the White Sox have multiple top backstop prospects who could thrive in the majors.

Kyle Teel, the club's No. 2 prospect following his arrival from the Boston Red Sox via the Garrett Crochet trade, isn't the only catcher in Chicago's system on the cusp of his MLB debut.

Edgar Quero is right there with Teel and could surpass his teammate in playing time sooner rather than later.

Quero established himself as a Top 100 prospect with a stellar showing across two levels last season. The 21-year-old posted a .280/.366/.463 slash line in 98 games, adding 16 doubles and 16 home runs to cap an impressive first full season in the White Sox system.

There's an opportunity for Quero to find playing time with the White Sox this year, but Chicago hasn’t given him much opportunity this spring. He's 4-for-14 with a pair of runs scored, but there's more to offer at the plate.

A switch-hitter, Quero consistently makes solid contact and has exceptional plate discipline. White Sox fans can look forward to a solid catching tandem of Quero and Teel. They'll get a look at it during Spring Breakout.

Grant Taylor pushing for a rotation spot

Noah Schultz and 2024 first-round pick Hagen Smith lead a skillful crop of young arms in Chicago's minor league ranks. Grant Taylor, the White Sox's No. 7 prospect has impressed in camp this spring, is not far behind them.

Taylor hasn’t been able to offer much in the professional ranks since being taken in the second round by the White Sox in 2023 due to multiple injuries. However, the promising righty has the upside of fast-tracking his way to the MLB.

With four good pitches in his arsenal including a sharp cutter that's turned into his best secondary offering, the LSU product has the tools to be a top of the line starter. Health is a significant factor though, and he didn’t look great in the Arizona Fall League last year despite grabbing a pair of wins in his four starts.

There's a lot to like about Taylor's makeup and he's shown the type of pitcher he can be in three spring training outings. Only two of the 14 batters he faced reached base as he struck out nine and did not allow a run.

Additionally, Taylor has dazzled during live BP sessions and is making a case to reach the MLB this year. He'll probably be on an innings limit, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make an impact for the White Sox in 2025. Look for him to have a strong showing against the Rockies and in the minors before an inevitable call-up.