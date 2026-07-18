2 controllable relievers White Sox should target in Mets trade deadline fire sale

The next two and a half weeks of play will be crucial for several major league baseball teams. With 23 of the 30 teams within four games of a playoff spot entering play Friday, several clubs will have a big decision to make about the direction they take at the upcoming trade deadline. One team, the New York Mets, seems to have already made that decision, and a report this week indicated they could start dealing away players sooner rather than later. With a need in the bullpen, two names come to mind as potential targets for the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Luke Weaver

A one-time highly touted starting pitching prospect, Luke Weaver has adjusted nicely to a bullpen role over the past three seasons. A former first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals, Weaver showed flashes as a starter but could never consistently feature a third pitch, and his inconsistency necessitated a move to the bullpen in 2024. After stints with the Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Royals, Reds, and Mariners, Weaver found stability in a bullpen role with the Yankees, where he posted a 2.89 ERA in 2024. His 3.62 mark in 2025 wasn’t quite as dominant, but still effective in 64.2 innings. Weaver signed a two-year, $22 million deal to move across town to the Mets this offseason, and he’s been one of the main bright spots in an otherwise down season for New York.

In 38 games this season, Weaver holds a 2.03 ERA and 0.83 WHIP, with opponents hitting just .157 against him. Weaver features two main pitches, a mid-90s fastball that can touch 97-98 on a good day, and a changeup that he throws nearly 50% of the time. Despite a simple mix, he’s striking out 27% of hitters this season and walking just 7%. Weaver hasn’t fared well in his past experience as a closer, but he could be a reliable setup man and allow Grant Taylor to fully transition into the closer role down the stretch. $11 million a year is a reasonable price for a lockdown reliever, and the White Sox should be making the call on Weaver.

2️⃣3️⃣ consecutive scoreless innings for Luke Weaver 🤯 pic.twitter.com/X43eAPXgyC — New York Mets (@Mets) June 27, 2026

RHP Huascar Brazoban

Huascar Brazoban didn’t make his big league debut until he was 32 years old in 2022, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting together a solid big league career. Originally signed by the Rockies in 2012, Brazoban spent five years in the minor leagues before making stops in the Venezuelan League and independent ball. He finally signed with the Marlins in 2022 and made his debut the same season. Brazoban became a dependable reliever, appearing in 97 games for Miami from 2022-2024 before a trade sent him to the New York Mets. He posted a 3.57 ERA in 52 appearances for the Mets in 2025 and has taken his game up even further, posting a 2.70 mark in 40 games this season.

For Brazoban, the story is about location. He rarely throws his four-seam fastball, though it averages 96 MPH, and relies almost exclusively on a sinker and changeup to get outs. His ability to keep the ball down has led to a 54.5% ground ball rate this season, and the average exit velocity of just 83.7 MPH against Brazoban is the lowest mark in baseball. Despite a modest 23% strikeout rate, Brazoban thrives on ground balls and soft contact, and few have been more effective at inducing both this season. He’s 36 years old, but is under team control through his age-39 season in 2029, so the White Sox would essentially have him for the remainder of his career. Quality relievers with three years of control typically aren’t cheap, but the White Sox should prepare to make a push, and he’d be a great fit in the back end of their bullpen.