2 pitchers the White Sox could still give a look soon after Tyler Schweitzer call-up

With the White Sox off to their best start in years, the priority for the team has clearly shifted toward winning more games. Anchored by a strong starting rotation and a handful of young stars in the lineup, the White Sox are going to continue looking for ways to win games while also prioritizing young talent. They took a step in that direction earlier this weekend by adding lefty Tyler Schweitzer to the big league roster and finally moving on from struggling veteran Osvaldo Bido. But Schweitzer isn’t the only young arm that deserves a look at the big league level. Here are two other players the White Sox could add to the roster soon to improve their pitching staff.

RHP Ben Peoples

The White Sox acquired Peoples as a part of the deadline trade that sent righty Adrian Houser to the Rays last season. The 25-year-old made the transition to the bullpen last season and posted a 3.33 ERA in 48.2 innings at the Triple-A level between the Rays and White Sox organizations. He began the season in Triple-A again this year and has been off to an incredible start. Through 18.1 innings, Peoples holds a 0.49 ERA with 22 strikeouts and just eight walks. Opponents have hit just .161 against him in one of the better hitting environments in minor league baseball. Peoples holds impressive underlying metrics as well, with a 31% strikeout rate, solid command, and a hard hit rate among the best at the Triple-A level. His fastball and slider both look like plus pitches and his changeup should be at least serviceable. Relievers are volatile but Peoples looks ready to contribute at the big league level and certainly provides more intrigue than Osvaldo Bido. The White Sox would be smart to add him to the major league roster soon.

LHP Hagen Smith

The White Sox plan for former fifth overall pick Hagen Smith has been…interesting to say the least. Known as a workhorse starter in college, the White Sox have slow-played Smith’s ramp-up for the 2026 season. Smith encountered unexpected control issues in his first full big league season in 2025, and an IL stint limited him to just 75.2 innings. His control began to improve as he headed to the Arizona Fall League in October and the White Sox assigned him to Charlotte to begin the season. Smith did not surpass four innings in any of his first seven starts this season, though it’s not due to elevated pitch counts. The White Sox have kept his innings to a minimum in hopes he can be making full-length starts in Chicago by the end of the year. When throwing strikes, Smith is one of the more effective pitchers in the minor leagues. Opponents are hitting just .156 against him this season, but his control often gets him into trouble. At this point, the White Sox may be better served letting him work out his kinks in the big league rotation. Anthony Kay’s struggles make him a strong candidate to move to the bullpen where the White Sox can limit his appearances against right-handers. Hagen Smith still has things he needs to work on, but I’m not sure Charlotte is the best place for him. Get him in the big leagues working with Zach Bove and let’s see what he can do.

Hagen Smith racks up 6 strikeouts in his latest @KnightsBaseball start -- 5 vs. hitters with MLB service time 👀



The @whitesox 2024 first-rounder has a 2.33 ERA and 13.5 K/9 across six Triple-A outings: pic.twitter.com/C0RLYR6Awd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 28, 2026