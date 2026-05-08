White Sox finally prioritize young bullpen arm with long-awaited roster move

Since Opening Day just six weeks ago, the Chicago White Sox have used 17 relief pitchers. Right-hander Trevor Richards, who was added to the roster Thursday, will be the 18th assuming he takes the mound at some point this weekend. With the bullpen struggling to remain consistent throughout the early weeks of the season, the White Sox have constantly shuffled the group around in hopes of finding a combination that works. The team made another move to solidify the bullpen before Friday’s season opener, prioritizing a younger arm over a veteran with little purpose on the roster.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Seattle, the White Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Tyler Schweitzer from Class AAA Charlotte and designated right-hander Osvaldo Bido for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 8, 2026

Schweitzer, 25, has been quite effective since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2025. He posted a 1.27 ERA in 49.2 innings at the Double-A level and began this season with Triple-A Charlotte. Schweitzer was recalled for his big league debut in April and he allowed an earned run in 1.1 innings against the Orioles in his first outing before being sent back down. His results have been promising in Charlotte this year, primarily in a multi-inning role. Schweitzer has thrown 21.2 innings over nine appearances, allowing seven earned runs (2.91 ERA) and striking out 21. He’ll now join a White Sox bullpen that already fields a pair of solid lefties and look to become a third reliable option.

Osvaldo Bido's struggles made his exit feel inevitable

On the flip side, things never really worked out for Osvaldo Bido in Chicago. The 30 year-old was claimed on waivers in April and used primarily in low leverage situations. In five appearances for the White Sox, he allowed six earned runs over 8.2 innings, walking five and allowing two home runs. His 6.23 ERA nearly matched his mark in a similar sample size with Atlanta to start the season. Bido simply struggled to consistently throw strikes and get batters out, and the White Sox decided it was time to move on. White Sox fans have felt this one coming for a couple weeks now.

This move comes just one day after the White Sox optioned struggling reliever Jordan Leasure to Charlotte Thursday. While Leasure’s struggles certainly warranted the demotion, it was a bit curious that the White Sox chose to option him instead of designating Bido for assignment, but that question has now been resolved.

This move is simply a case of prioritizing a younger arm that can fill the same multi-inning role as Bido. At 25, Schweitzer has a chance to put himself in the long-term conversation with a strong performance this season, and he definitely provides more upside than Bido. It’s too early to tell whether Schweitzer will be part of the White Sox long term bullpen plans, but it makes a ton of sense to give him this opportunity now.

I expect the White Sox to continue shuffling young arms to the major leagues throughout the season, and Schweitzer could be the first of several more young pitchers who have earned an extended look.