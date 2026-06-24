2 rumored White Sox trade candidates sound great, but there's a problem with one

ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out the best trade deadline candidates for this year in a column from last week. The White Sox are planning to be aggressive and the hope is that they will get better arms in the starting rotation.

The best way for the Sox to be aggressive is by getting an ace who can back up the hot bats currently propelling Chicago, especially after realizing that Davis Martin probably isn't the one to do that after his performance against the Yankees. He will need support.

A starter who can make a huge impact in a playoff push will be a difference maker in the AL Central, but Passan's White Sox links don't entirely add up. Here's one arm that makes sense and another that creates an obstacle.

Mets starter Freddy Peralta could be spot-on White Sox trade candidate

Trading for Peralta tells to Sox fans that they want to make a real run in the playoffs. The 30-year-old's veteran presence can deliver electric moments in the postseason. Also, out of everyone on the list, Peralta's name has been in the rumor mill the most, making this a real deal the White Sox could get done.

Before his blowup against the Phillies this past weekend, Peralta was 5-5 with a 3.90 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. Comparing his stats to Martin's, he doesn't scream first option for the White Sox, but he has more experience and possesses a longer track record of success.

The part of this trade that makes Peralta stand out the most is his price tag. As an impending free agent on an $8 million contract, he won't cost the White Sox a ton in terms of salary or prospects.

White Sox probably can't swing a trade for Joe Ryan with division-rival Twins

Twins pitcher Joe Ryan would be a phenomenal pickup for the Sox. Talk about someone who can hit the ground running with the team. As Passan pointed out, only four players have a better K-BB% this year, showing just how efficient he is on the mound.

Ryan also comes with one more year of control after 2026, so the Sox would have their plans settled for 2027 in this hypothetical situation. If Chicago got him, he'd clearly profile as an ace in the rotation with a 3.17 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 92 strikeouts

There's only one problem: There's little chance the Twins will trade him in the division. The Sox are battling the Guardians for AL Central supremacy and Minnesota isn't too far behind. For the Twins to trade their best pitcher to a rival and help propel them to success doesn't feel like an advisable plan.

The same is true with a lot of the other top pitchers on Passan's list. Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize from the Tigers and Michael Wacha from the Royals are all great potential options, but the chances are slim that these teams are giving the Sox their missing piece to contend for a playoff spot.

So let's stick to options like Peralta, or even Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano so the front office doesn't waste time negotiating for someone they likely won't acquire.