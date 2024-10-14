2 ways the postseason is shaking out benefits the Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox finished nowhere close to making the postseason. In fact, they were eliminated from the playoffs about three weeks into the season.

It still does not mean the Sox are not benefitting from the postseason.

The way the playoffs are shaking out is helping the White Sox in two ways...

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees advancing helps cool the seat on Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts' job status.

There was speculation that Boone and Roberts would be unemployed if their teams had short stays in the postseason.

Roberts has been a great regular-season manager, but not many World Series rings to show for it. Given that he has tremendous resources and an amazing front office, it is easy to win a lot of regular season games.

With that comes huge expectations of winning it all every year. So far, the Dodgers have done that once, in a pandemic-shortened season to boot.

No team has fallen prey to the randomness of October more than the Dodgers. One bad week in July is easy to recover from. One bad week in October means the season is over.

Roberts having another early exit would have forced team president Andrew Friedman to make a bold move even if the Dodgers would have gotten bounced because of an injury-riddled rotation.

Instead, both should keep their jobs unless something crazy happens in their respective championship series. Sox fans should root for a Yankees and Dodgers World Series because it should solidify both teams keeping their managers.

With Terry Francona going to the Reds and the Colorado Rockies bringing back Bud Black, that leaves just the Sox and the Miami Marlins as the only two openings on the market.

It also gives the Sox a clear path then to hiring Skip Schumaker if he is still the Sox's top choice for the job. If the Dodgers or Yankees make a coaching change, it is safe to assume that Skip will be at the top of the list.

It is not too often a former National League Manager of the Year becomes available. However, there is one way that the playoffs final results can still shake up the manager market if the Philadelphia Phillies decide to fire Rob Thomson after their early exit.

Then, it is possible that the team could be interested in hiring a free-agent manager from their division rival.

However, the Phillies' early exit and the Baltimore Orioles' early elimination could help the Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade market.

Both teams getting bounced early could motivate them to move on trying to acquire the Sox ace who is rumored to be on the trade block this offseason.

The Phillies took a run at Crochet before this season's trade deadline and USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Philadelphia is interested in acquiring him this offseason.

Going from being eliminated in the World Series in 2022 to the NLCS in 2023 and now the NLDS in 2024 is what could motivate the front office to part with their top prospects to get Crochet.

The Orioles getting bounced again in the playoffs could also get them to move some of their prized bats to replace pending free agent Corbin Burnes with Crochet.

Both teams have good hitting prospects that the Sox can build a lineup around. So their loss could turn out to be the White Sox's gain.