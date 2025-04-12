2 White Sox offseason decisions that are trending toward genius moves, and 2 that look awful

The Chicago White Sox did not make a ton of moves to upgrade a roster that lost a record 121 games in 2024.

With revenue streams shrinking due to the debacle of the team's regional sports network being rolled out, CHSN, the Sox had a frugal offseason.

That does not mean general manager Chris Getz did not make some moves that are trending toward being good decisions.

Signing veteran pitcher Martin Perez is looking good.

The White Sox needed a left-handed veteran in the rotation after trading ace Garrett Crochet in the offseason.

Many fans were hoping the team would reunite with Jose Quintana.

Instead, Getz went with Perez.

Right now, it looks like the correct call, as despite Quintana signing for less money with the Milwaukee Brewers than what Getz is paying Perez, Quintana had to miss Opening Day because he needed to ramp up.

The Sox have gotten two great starts from Perez as he has allowed just one earned run.

He was part of the season-opening run the Chicago White Sox starting rotation went on when the starting five went 28.2 innings without giving up an earned run.

Starters Sean Burke, Jonathan Cannon, and Davis Martin have struggled since that impressive run, while Perez turned in a great outing last Sunday.

He has been a great leader for that rotation that needed a veteran to show the young arms how to go about their business in the big leagues.

I really like Martín Pérez. Solid veteran presence that has been so needed on this pitching staff and in the clubhouse. He’s been great since Spring Training. Keep it going. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) April 6, 2025

Hopefully, he can stave off regressing to the mean for as long as he can. He does have a career 4.41 ERA.

However, he has shown he can sustain greatness for periods of time, as he made the AL All-Star team in 2022 when he was with Texas.

He also finished last season strong with a 3.46 ERA over his final 10 games with San Diego after the Pittsburgh Pirates traded him to the Padres.

It would be great for the team in the short term and the long run if Perez can maintain this brilliance.

Currently, it would give the Sox a shot at getting some rare victories. In the long term, he can be flipped by the trade deadline for valuable prospects toward the team's rebuild.