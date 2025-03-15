2 White Sox players who've played their way onto the Opening Day roster, 2 who have played their way off

The Chicago White Sox brought a lot of players into spring training.

It made sense to do that considering this team is coming off a historic losing season in 2024. Why not kick the tires on as many failed prospects and possibly washed up veterans to see if there is still something there?

There is nothing to lose and everything to be gained.

Two veterans have played their way onto the Opening Day roster with a strong spring training.

Brandon Drury

Drury had a miserable 2024 season with Los Angeles Angels. He posted a .169/.242/.228 slash line, four home runs, and a wRC+ of 34. That was a major drop off after posting a career season in 2022 when he won a Silver Slugger and was a 3.1 fWAR player.

Drury also battled injuries last season. His decline was so incredible that all he could manage was a minor league deal with an invite to White Sox spring training.

He is making the most of out getting another chance to prove he belongs in the show.

Drury crushed a couple multi-homers against the Cincinnati Reds in yesterday's spring training game.

Brandon Drury is having himself a game.

1st at-bat: 2-run homer

2nd at-bat: 3-run homer

Current spring slashline: .344/.382/.781 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) March 14, 2025

His production could earn him the starting second base job depending on if the team decides to have Josh Rojas start at short or not.

Either way, he has done enough to prove his career might not be over and could be primed for a bounce back season.

Mike Clevinger

His presence on the roster is offensive to some given his past allegations of domestic violence. The fact that the White Sox seem to be the only MLB team willing to keep giving him a shot also should speak to what the rest of the league thinks of Clevinger.

Yet, the White Sox keep giving him chance after chance.

However, the Sox are going to see if he can make it as reliever with the possibility of being the team's closer.

Sox mgr Will Venable confirmed today that the top four pitchers of the rotation will be Perez, Cannon , Martin and Burke.He did not say what order they would be slotted. He also said he may have multiple pitchers in the 9th inning role.Mike Clevinger near the top of the list. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 14, 2025

Even though he has pitched just two innings in Cactus League play, he has looked really good.

Pitching has never really been Clevinger's problem. It is his character and availability that is the concern.

He is always destined to make at least one injured list stint. A lighter workload might finally be what keeps Clevinger from spending time on the 15-day IL. However, it is a huge risk to ask a guy coming off disc-replacement surgery in his neck to throw harder in a relief role.

In this small sample size, he does look like he can handle the load.

Two veterans have played their way toward getting cut or having to accept going to the minors to keep their careers going.

James Karinchak

He was another injured reliever the Sox signed to a minor league deal with a NRI in the hopes he could return to being an effective pitcher like he was with the Cleveland Guardians before last season.

Karinchak still has not been able to get his fastball back to that 94-95mph range that has helped his other pitches be more effective.

His spring training ERA is over seven. Considering there are other pitchers on a non-roster invite, Karinchak had to be better than what he is producing.

Joey Gallo

His career could officially hit rock bottom once he does not make the White Sox. His only hope of making the Opening Day roster is manager Will Venable is willing to ignore Gallo's spring training OPS under .250 because Venable still believes Gallo can crush home runs when the games count.

With Travis Jankowski recently signed and Matt Thaiss possibly making the 26-man roster as the backup catcher, the Sox at least have left-handed bats off the bench.

Hitting for power is about the only case Gallo could make to be the lefty bat off the bench. Right now, he looks washed up where it is hard envisioning him filling that role