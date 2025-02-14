Has Joey Gallo's career hit rock bottom after signing a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox?

Joey Gallo has never been known for hitting for average, but he was able to hit the long ball once upon a time in his career.

Now, he is not even doing that.

He has gone from being a two-time All-Star with the Texas Rangers to now trying to make the lowly Chicago White Sox roster.

Gallo recently agreed to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training.

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with OF/1B Joey Gallo on a minor-league contract which includes a non-roster invite to Spring Training. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 14, 2025

Gallo is a career .194 hitter and strikes out a lot, but he also represents what data and analytics have come to really value, and that is OPS. Gallo has a career .775 number in that category, and it is mostly made up of his ability to crush the ball with a career .456 slugging percentage.

However, he has not been hurting the baseball the rare times he gets a piece of it lately. Gallo posted a .336 slugging percentage and 10 home runs last season for the Washington Nationals.

After hitting 145 home runs in six-and-a-half seasons with the Rangers, he has belted just 63 dingers since being traded to the New York Yankees during a midseason trade in 2021.

He cited one reason for his decline, at least when he went to New York, was not being able to deal well with the Yankees fans' hate once he stopped hitting home runs.

Gallo did hit 21 home runs in 2023 when he was with the Minnesota Twins, but he could not produce the same power numbers in Washington.

Signing a minor-league deal with the White Sox is not a sign of rock bottom.

The reason is he has a shot of making the big-league roster. The Sox need power in their lineup, and if he can rediscover his power-stroke, he has a chance to make the Opening Day roster.

He has a leg up on fellow non-roster invite Bobby Dalbec based on Gallo hitting left-handed and the Sox could use some pop from that side of the plate.

Also, Gallo's OPS against right-handed pitching was better than current Sox starting first baseman Andrew Vaughn.

Joey Gallo was better than Andrew Vaughn against RHP last year. Let that one sink in. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) February 14, 2025

Gallo's defense at first base is much better than Vaughn's. Now, Gallo is not likely going to push Vaughn off the roster (even though Vaughn should have been non-tendered). The Sox do need a power backup for Vaughn since Gavin Sheets was non-tendered and Gallo actually has better home run production than Sheets.

Plus, the Sox do not have a designated hitter currently slated as the starter. However, Gallo's career numbers have never been good when he has been the DH.

Gallo's career has declined enough to where he is no longer being considered worthy of a big-league deal.

However, rock bottom for Gallo's career would be not making the Opening Day roster. The White Sox are the worst team in baseball and for a former two-time Gold Glove winner who has two 40-home run seasons not making this squad, well then that is a sign his career might be done.