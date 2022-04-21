The Chicago White Sox need to consider cutting this pitcher
Wednesday was not a good day for the Chicago White Sox by any means. After two games on two straight days, had been postponed due to bad weather, the Sox played a doubleheader. You would have thought that Chicago would have had been able to win at least one of the two games.
They didn’t. They lost both. In the first game that they played, they lost in a resounding fashion. The White Sox had a terrible second inning in that game and it can all be traced to poor pitching and poor fielding.
White Sox fans had hoped that Dallas Keuchel would have had another solid start to follow up the one that he had just a few games ago. Everyone knows that he can get a little “off” and struggle but it surely wouldn’t happen in this start against the Cleveland Guardians would it?
Well, Keuchel was apparently due for a complete breakdown because he gave up a lot of runs in one inning in that first game of the doubleheader. It was one of the most disastrous innings we have seen the White Sox produce in a long time.
Dallas Keuchel hasn’t been good on the Chicago White Sox for a long time now.
The numbers tell the story of Keuchel’s horrible outing. With the 17 batters he faced, he allowed ten total hits and ten total runs for an ERA of 8.00. In addition to that, he allowed Jose Ramirez to crank out a grand slam home run to really do some damage.
La Russa was all too excited to pull Keuchel out of the game and allow Tanner Banks to take over and try to stop the bleeding. Plain and simple, Keuchel was a disaster.
So where does this put Keuchel as far as future starts go? Since last year, he’s had less than stellar outings and is one of the worst, if not the worst, pitchers that Chicago has on their roster right now.
If the team is able and smart, they should relegate him to bullpen duty (or cut him) and get another starter working. This may be much more possible when Lance Lynn is back. For now, the White Sox may have to keep him in the lineup until Lynn gets back from knee surgery.
The disastrous pitching performance that we saw yesterday is something that we cannot afford to see on a regular basis. The coaching staff must either coach this plague out of Keuchel or let him walk.
It’s that simple. They cannot afford to have him cost them too many more games as he did on Wednesday. That was a horrible outing. Allowing ten straight hits is not going to allow you to win many games.
It will be interesting to see what the White Sox do with Keuchel going forward. He’s obviously struggling and the team cannot afford to utilize him as a starter any longer.