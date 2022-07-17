Everything to know for the White Sox at the 2022 MLB Draft
Believe it or not folks, the All-Star break is upon us and the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft that comes with it is also here for the Chicago White Sox and the entire league.
The draft starts on Sunday night and it promises to be a good draft with lots of interesting talent available to all of the MLB teams. The future of every baseball team starts anew with the draft and the future of the White Sox will be decided over the next few days.
The 2022 MLB Draft is a multi-day event encompassing three total days. It begins Sunday night at 6 p.m. Chicago time with rounds one and two. It continues Monday and Tuesday and will be completed on Tuesday.
That’s a long draft but there are a lot of prospects available and the teams have a lot of players to sift through. And even though it’s long, there may be a hidden gem somewhere in the draft that teams will be glad they took.
The White Sox will be picking 26th in the first round of the draft. Fans must remember that this isn’t like the NFL Draft where prospects may be able to play at a high level right away.
It takes time (sometimes a lot of time) to develop a Major League prospect so don’t expect the 26th pick in the first round of the MLB Draft to hit the ground running.
The 2022 MLB Draft is super important for the Chicago White Sox’s future.
We will hear about the prospect in the minors but likely won’t see him until much later on in his career. Unfortunately, not every prospect is like Andrew Vaughn.
There are several needs that the Chicago White Sox has heading into the draft. Pitching is always a need and starting pitching will be something the Chicago White Sox needs to look at for their future.
I would venture to say that the White Sox will load up on pitchers in this draft. As far as their first-round pick goes, if there is a good pitcher sitting there at number 26 and there just might be, I would think that the White Sox would go after him and secure a piece of their future.
Let’s not forget that hitters are an important part of the future of any Major League team and the White Sox will be in the market for some.
With guys like Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez constantly hitting the trainer’s table, it would behoove the White Sox to look at other position players that could fill their future with success.
There are some good players out there that just might be available at number 26, including outfielder Gavin Cross. The White Sox may want to take a long look at a couple of second basemen, perhaps early in the draft as second base has become a position of need.
Maybe their future second baseman is selecteded in this draft and developed. This might be somewhat of a make-or-break draft for the White Sox as they prepare to come to the crossroads with some of their existing players.
They are bound to lose a few in the next few years and will want to continue with the great talent that they have and to do that, they must find players that are at the same level or better than the ones they have now. That starts with the 2022 MLB Draft.