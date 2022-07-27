The White Sox give the Rays a catcher in one of these 3 trades
The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be a playoff team when it is all said and done. The hope is that the Chicago White Sox are a playoff team as well.
They very well could meet in the first round of the MLB postseason depending on how they do down the stretch and into October.
With the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline looming, these two teams will be looking to upgrade their rosters. As of right now, they would be the perfect match for a trade as they head into the final week before the deadline.
The Tampa Bay Rays lost their catcher Mike Zunino for the season. That is a big loss and now the Rays need a catcher. The Chicago White Sox have three on their roster and would be willing to trade two. These are three trades the two teams can make:
The Chicago White Sox could make a one-for-one trade for one of their catchers.
If the Chicago White Sox want to make a one-for-one trade for one of their catchers, they could make a one-for-one deal for a need. They could use some help in the infield in case there is an injury and Isaac Paredes could be someone that helps them.
Paredes has played against the White Sox a bunch in his career as a member of the Detroit Tigers. He was traded to the Rays before the season and is having a much better year with them than he ever has with Detroit.
They might want to move him for a need while he is doing well and his value is high. This is a trade where each team can move someone that is playing well but can be replaced on their current team. Seby Zavala would be a great fit there either as a starter or a backup in Zunino’s absence.