3 biggest surprises from MLB Pipeline's White Sox top 30 prospects list

MLB Pipeline has released their preseason Top 30 prospects for each MLB team this week, and for the White Sox, most of it went as expected. Braden Montgomery, Noah Schultz, Caleb Bonemer, Hagen Smith, and Billy Carlson make up the top five, with Tanner McDougal, Jaden Fauske, Christian Oppor, Sam Antonacci, and Kyle Lodise rounding out the top ten. While some of this could’ve been predicted, there are several unexpected things on what has become a deep list of White Sox prospects. Here are three of the biggest surprises.

Mason Adams maintains his ranking despite injury

Despite missing all of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, RHP Mason Adams ranks as the 12th best prospect in the White Sox organization. In fact, this is one spot higher than he ranked at the end of 2025 despite not having pitched all year. Adams is 26 now and has yet to make his big league debut, though it likely would’ve come last season if not for his injury. While other Tommy John arms like Ky Bush and Juan Carela took a step back in this year’s rankings, Adams did the opposite. He’s viewed as a high-floor big league starter that could make his big league debut in 2026 and become a rotation mainstay in 2027 barring a setback in his recovery. Adams doesn’t have overwhelming fastball velocity, but throws excellent breaking pitches and locates well, allowing him to be effective in reducing hard contact. White Sox fans should keep an eye on his recovery as the season progresses.

David Sandlin loses spots after White Sox optimism

Acquired from the Red Sox in the Jordan Hicks deal, RHP David Sandlin initially slotted in at #14 for the White Sox, but has dropped back to 18th in the updated rankings. He’s a bit of a mystery so far for White Sox fans, since he has not yet appeared in a spring training game despite Chris Getz’s assertion of the team’s belief in him.

Getz: "When it comes to David Sandlin, he’s a guy we believe has mid-rotation if not better type arsenal and stuff ... He's going to come into Spring Training and compete for a spot. Most importantly he’s got a chance to really impact our starting rotation this year." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) February 1, 2026

Sandlin reached the Triple-A level last season, but only pitched in relief and struggled mightily. The White Sox believe he has multiple plus pitches and can be a big league starting pitcher. His main problem has been poor location leading to hard contact on his pitches despite their high stuff quality. He’ll likely get a chance to iron out these issues in Charlotte to begin the season, but a strong performance could land him in the majors by midseason. I think Sandlin is criminally underrated at 18 and could be the biggest sleeper on this board.

Samuel Zavala doesn’t make the list after improved 2025

Originally acquired from the Padres as part of the Dylan Cease trade, outfielder Samuel Zavala is not among the White Sox Top 30 prospects for the first time since joining the organization. The outfielder hit just .187 during his first year with the White Sox, spending the entire season in High-A and not turning 20 until July. Despite the hitting struggles, Zavala’s .340 on-base percentage demonstrated the type of approach the White Sox saw when acquiring him. He spent 2025 at the same level, improving his OPS by nearly 100 points to .732. He’s still just 21 years-old and won’t turn 22 until midseason, but he’s lost a bit of his shine the past couple seasons and is no longer considered the high-upside prospect he once was. Zavala could open the year at High-A or Double-A and will need to demonstrate a more consistent hitting ability this season to put himself back on the map.