The real reason White Sox fans should be excited about the Jordan Hicks trade

The White Sox have added several legitimate arms to their pitching staff this winter, previously agreeing to free agent deals with Anthony Kay, Sean Newcomb, and Seranthony Dominguez. Their most recent acquisitions came on the trade front this weekend, as the team acquired RHP Jordan Hicks and pitching prospect David Sandlin from the Red Sox for right-hander Gage Ziehl. On the surface, it feels like Hicks has more left in the tank than he’s shown over the past couple seasons and he’s a worthwhile buy-low candidate. But I believe the real prize of the deal isn’t the impact Hicks will provide to the 2026 roster, but in the upside of adding Sandlin to the farm.

Sandlin, who will turn 25 later this month, was an 11th-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2022. Sandlin signed for around $400,000, indicating a fifth or sixth round value. He posted a 3.51 ERA in 14 starts in his first full season, splitting time between Low-A and High-A. The Royals traded Sandlin to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2024 season and he reached Double-A in his first season with the Red Sox organization, though he held a 5.34 ERA. Sandlin set a career high with 106 innings in 2025 and split time between Double-A and Triple-A. He had a much stronger performance in 13 starts at the Double-A level, and struggled in 14 relief appearances with Triple-A Worcester.

David Sandlin brings high upside at a low cost to the White Sox

Sandlin’s numbers in 2025 don’t really tell the full story. He’s dealt with oblique and forearm injuries in the past couple years and his walk rate is too high, but Sandlin features a deep pitch arsenal with six pitches grading above average. His fastball sits in the upper-90s and has been known to touch triple digits on occasion. He also features a slider, sweeper, cutter, sinker, curveball, and seldom-used changeup. Refining his control will be the key, but there’s clearly a lot to dream about stuff-wise. He’s pretty clearly a higher-upside prospect than Gage Ziehl, who the White Sox sent to Boston to get him. At his floor, Sandlin’s stuff should be strong enough to play in the bullpen, but the White Sox undoubtedly will give him a chance to be a starting pitcher first. Pitchers with this quality of stuff are normally significantly more expensive to get, so the White Sox seized a great opportunity.

David Sandlin (acquired by CWS) is a power righty with a deep arsenal headlined by a high 90s fastball and a solid cutter. He has consistently sat in the upper half of the Red Sox prospect rankings and now will get a chance to make his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2026 pic.twitter.com/3xBGrjYlaU — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) February 1, 2026

New White Sox pitching coach Zach Bove was on the Kansas City Royals staff during Sandlin’s first full season in 2023, so he’s certainly familiar with the talent Sandlin brings to the table and could’ve been a big motivating factor in getting the deal done.

White Sox general manager Chris Getz, speaking to the media on Sunday, indicated the team’s plans for Sandlin to make an impact as early as this season

White Sox GM Chris Getz said that David Sandlin has a chance to "impact the starting rotation this year." — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) February 1, 2026

Whether Sandlin has a chance to break camp with the team or not remains to be seen, but the White Sox have a wide open back half of their rotation and it feels like the bulk of the offseason work is over. Sandlin looks set to compete with Sean Newcomb, Tanner McDougal, Jonathan Cannon, and possibly others for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, so an impressive spring could put him in the driver's seat for the role.

Acquiring a power arm in Jordan Hicks is a fun buy-low option for the White Sox, but landing Sandlin, a potential impact starter on the cusp of the big leagues, is the real prize for Chris Getz and the White Sox front office, and it gives fans a big reason to be excited for the deal.