3 Chicago White Sox spring training position battles that should be considered wrapped up

The Chicago White Sox had a bunch of starting positions and roles up for grabs when spring training started.

Nearly a month after pitchers and catchers reported, some of those roster battles should be declared over already.

Manager Will Venable stated Miguel Vargas is the primary third baseman before spring training games even started. Vargas' case was helped by prospect Bryan Ramos' troublesome elbow not allowing him to field.

As spring training continues along, the race for who will be the fourth and fifth starter in the rotation feels wrapped up.

Sean Burke took hold of the fourth starter job early in camp. Unless he gets absolutely rocked through the rest of spring training, he should have a rotation spot locked up.

The fifth starter spot was still up for grabs between rookie Shane Smith and veteran Bryse Wilson. Then Smith had another strong start over the weekend, and it feels like he has won the job.

Smith, the No. 1 overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft, has been pitching great since a shaky first inning against the Texas Rangers in his first career spring training start.

Once he shook off the jitters, he has been nearly unhittable. He had an outstanding weekend outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith in one inning. He also K'd Ohtani later in the game.

Even more impressive was the Dodgers' lineup took 20 swings at Smith's pitches and only got one hit.

He has certainly earned a roster spot. He has to make the 26-man roster, otherwise the White Sox have to offer him back to the Milwaukee Brewers. He is making a case to make the Opening Day roster as a starter rather than being stashed in the bullpen.

However, pitcher Drew Thorpe might be ready by the time the White Sox need a fifth starter. Thorpe likely would have been the No. 4 pitcher in the rotation had he not suffered a setback from his elbow surgery that ended his 2024 season.

Thorpe just started increasing his workload but since he is behind, he will likely start the season on the 15-day IL. He feels he will be up to throwing three innings by Opening Day and that gives him a few more weeks to be ready by mid-April when the club will likely need the fifth starter. If he is not ready, then Smith should get the nod while Wilson is more effective coming out of the bullpen.

The starting second baseman and utility infielder battle also feel wrapped up.

Prospect Chase Meidroth was trying to make a push to be the Opening Day starter at second, shortstop, or make the team in a utility role.

While he has proven he can get on-base, he has struggled to hit. Now, he is sidelined for a few days with a calf injury.

With veteran Brandon Drury hitting the cover off the ball and Lenyn Sosa also hitting well, it feels like those two will likely win the backup roles.

Since Vargas is starting at third, veteran Josh Rojas likely will be the starting second baseman.

He can move over to shortstop if prospect Colson Montgomery is not capable of winning a position battle skewed in his favor. If that is the case, then Drury should be the starting second baseman and Sosa getting at-bats on days Drury rotates to the outfield since the depth is thin there with a rash of injuries hitting that group.

Either way, it seems like going with the veterans at second base and on the bench is where the Sox are leaning.