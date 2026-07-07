3 Colorado Rockies players the White Sox could target at the upcoming trade deadline

With less than a month remaining until the MLB trade deadline, each team is going to have to decide over the next few weeks whether to buy, sell, or stand pat. The American League, in particular, has a lot of parity, and the decision for many of those teams could be difficult. For the White Sox, the decision appears to be easy. With a one-game lead in the AL Central and a four-game lead on the final playoff spot, the southsiders look primed to load up for the stretch run. One team almost certainly on the other end of the scale is the Colorado Rockies, who have a few players that could be of interest to the White Sox later this month. Here are three potential White Sox trade targets from Colorado.

RHP Antonio Senzatela

Despite only being 31 years-old, Antonio Senzatela brings a wealth of big league experience into 2026, as he’s currently in his tenth season with the Rockies. Primarily a starter for most of his career, Senzatela was among the worst qualified pitchers in baseball in 2025, prompting his move to the bullpen. He’s rebounded nicely since changing roles, posting a 2.93 ERA in 46 innings so far this season. His fastball averaged 95 MPH as a starter in 2025 and has ticked up to 97 this season, and he’s maintained above-average ground-ball and walk rates, allowing him to be effective. Senzatela’s contract is significant: he’s owed $12 million this season and has a $14 million club option for 2027, but he’s among the stronger right-handed relief options available, and the White Sox could get the Rockies to eat some of the money by increasing the prospect return. Senzatela’s versatility and strong performance this season could be a strong option for the White Sox bullpen.

Goodnight from Antonio Senzatela 😴 pic.twitter.com/94LlWklGsL — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 25, 2026

RHP Tomoyuki Sugano

If the White Sox are looking for a veteran innings-eater to start games down the stretch, 36 year-old righty Tomoyuki Sugano could be a player of interest to Chris Getz. Sugano spent the overwhelming majority of his professional career in Japan before signing with the Orioles as a 35-year-old last season. He posted a 4.64 ERA in 30 starts for Baltimore and landed a one-year deal with the Rockies. In 16 starts this season, Sugano holds a 4.80 ERA and 5.15 FIP, though playing his home games at Coors Field certainly doesn’t help. He wields a seven-pitch mix with most grading around average, but his most valuable asset could be his ability to eat innings. Sugano is currently on the injured list with back spasms, but it isn’t expected to be a long-term injury. The White Sox could certainly pursue higher-quality options here but should they go the cheaper route, Sugano could provide serviceable innings for minimal prospect cost.

RHP Jimmy Herget

A former sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Reds, Jimmy Herget bounced around between a few teams during his early career but seems to have settled in nicely with the Rockies. In 59 appearances in 2025, Herget posted a 2.48 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. He’s picked up where he left off last year so far in 2026, holding a 3.52 ERA in 23 innings. Herget isn’t known for his impressive stuff, and his fastball hovers around 91-92, but he throws a ton of sweepers and sliders and limits the walks effectively. He’s primarily a fly ball pitcher, which works surprisingly well in a hitter-friendly park. Herget is under team control for 2027 at age 33, so any team acquiring him would get more than just a rental. His soft-tossing profile could complement the flamethrowing Grant Taylor well from the right side, and he’d give the White Sox another reliable right-handed option with multi-inning flexibility.