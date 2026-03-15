3 exciting White Sox prospects who will make their organizational debuts in 2026

The 2025 White Sox season was full of exciting debuts and breakouts. Players like Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, and Kyle Teel made it to the big leagues after being highly touted prospects for a long time. Prospects like Tanner McDougal and Christian Oppor put together excellent seasons and shot up rankings, now catching the attention of evaluators around the league. As the 2026 season approaches, White Sox fans can hope for more such debuts and breakouts, and the White Sox have an exciting crop of prospects who will be playing in minor league baseball for the first time this year. Here are three names to watch.

SS Billy Carlson

Most fans probably recognize this name, as Carlson was the White Sox first round pick in the 2025 draft. Selected 10th overall from a California high school, Carlson wowed scouts with his defense at shortstop, with some even calling him the best defensive shortstop they’ve ever seen at his age. His bat, however, is where the questions lie. Carlson’s mechanics need to be reworked, as he often has a long swing that makes him late facing velocity and doesn’t get his barrel to the ball as much as it should. If the White Sox can work with him on shortening up and adding strength, Carlson can hit 20 home runs per season and play elite defense at shortstop, which would make him an extremely valuable player. White Sox fans will get their first look at Carlson this season, and he’ll likely begin the season with Low-A Kannapolis.

The shortstop of the future for the White Sox?



Billy Carlson.



More here: https://t.co/Mxc0gi4CSS pic.twitter.com/3exVaICnQl — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 10, 2026

LHP Blake Larson

Larson is a name White Sox fans haven’t heard much about since the team drafted him with a compensation pick after the second round back in 2024. A high school prospect originally from Iowa, Larson played at the famous IMG Academy for his senior year and emerged as one of the top prep lefty pitching prospects in the class. Larson hurt his elbow during an offseason workout and underwent Tommy John surgery, missing all of the 2025 season. When healthy, Larson features an elite fastball-slider combo and a deceptive delivery that has some scouts comparing him to former White Sox ace Chris Sale. Larson is building up toward making his organizational debut this season. He may start in Arizona before moving to Kannapolis later in the season, but White Sox fans are going to like what they see from him if he stays healthy.

RHP Gabe Davis

And now for a deeper name that many White Sox fans may not know. The White Sox took righty Gabe Davis in the 5th round of the draft last season, and he didn’t pitch at an affiliate despite being drafted out of Oklahoma State as a college arm. Size and velocity are the things that stick out about Davis, who stands at 6’9 and touches 100 with his fastball. It seemed like a reliever only profile, but early indications this season are that the White Sox may give him a chance to start. Davis only has two pitches, but he’s working on a changeup which will be key to him sticking in the rotation. At 22 years-old, Davis could move quickly through the system and reach as high as Double-A this year if things go right. He’s ranked as the 27th best prospect in the White Sox organization, but could be much higher on the midseason list if early results are promising.