The White Sox just drafted a massive college pitcher that throws over 100 mph

With the 137th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox selected Oklahoma State right-handed pitcher Gabe Davis.

Davis is a pitching coach's dream. He is 6-foot-9 and 234 pounds with an explosive fastball that touches 100 mph.

With a 5.61 ERA over three college seasons, Davis never put it all together during his time at Oklahoma State. However, his 124 strikeouts over 94.2 innings show an ability to miss bats with good enough stuff to play in the back-end of a bullpen.

It's still unclear if the White Sox will plan on developing Davis as a starting pitcher or a reliever, but once Brian Bannister gets his hands on him, we could see his stuff get even nastier.

Evaluators at MLB.com believe that "Davis could add even more power once he gains some projectable strength." His 60-grade fastball and 55-grade slider are more than enough reason to be excited about his upside in the fifth-round of the draft.

Aidan Knaak (Clemson) and Gabe Davis (Oklahoma State) stifle their opposing lineups through one inning. Knaak up to 95. Davis touches 97. Knaak punched out the side. Davis got two of his own.



📽️@FloSports pic.twitter.com/Haq5lwXb8o — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) February 14, 2025

Gabe Davis could be the White Sox future closer

Given his injury history and lack of a third pitch in his arsenal, I expect Davis to be a reliever for the White Sox when it's all said and done.

With that in mind, it's easy to think the White Sox could see potential for Davis as a high-leverage arm.

Chris Getz and the new White Sox regime seem to have learned form the mistakes of Rick Hahn. While Hahn spent big in free agency on relievers and got aggressive in the trade market - Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Craig Kimbrel - Getz is looking to build a stable bullpen internally.

Grant Taylor obviously has good enough stuff to be a closer for many years to come, but there's always a chance the White Sox stretch him back out as a starter.

Peyton Pallette and Jairo Iriarte are also some prospects that project well as homegrown, late-inning relievers.

I'm now adding Gabe Davis to that mix and am excited to see what Davis looks like once he's polished by a smart pitching evaluator like Brian Bannister.