3 forgotten White Sox sluggers who need to be in the Alumni HR Derby

During this past weekend’s Soxfest Live event, the Chicago White Sox made an exciting announcement. The team announced their full promotional schedule for the 2026 season, and among the events on the docket is a White Sox Alumni Home Run Derby taking place on July 12th. While the names of the participants haven’t yet been released, franchise sluggers like Frank Thomas, Paul Konerko, and Jim Thome will undoubtedly be brought in to participate. Here are a few underrated names that should also be in consideration.

OF Joe Borchard

Drafted by the White Sox in the first round of the 2000 MLB Draft, Borchard never panned out in the way the organization hoped. He made his big league debut for the White Sox in 2002 but was never able to establish himself as an everyday player and consistently posted well below-average offensive numbers in each of his big league opportunities. Still, the raw tools were obvious, and Borchard holds one distinct honor that I believe warrants consideration for this event. Borchard’s 504-foot blast back in 2004 still remains as the longest home run hit in Rate Field’s history. That kind of power doesn’t go on trees and could add an interesting wrinkle to the derby field. I’d like to see the White Sox give Borchard a call.

OF Carlos Quentin

When the White Sox added 25 year-old outfielder Carlos Quentin in a trade with Arizona back in 2007, they had high expectations. They certainly didn’t anticipate a 36-homer season that put Quentin in the AL MVP conversation in his first year. Quentin may have won the award if not for a broken hand prematurely ending his season. He slugged at least 21 home runs in each of his four seasons with the White Sox. Unfortunately, injuries were the defining factor for much of Quentin’s career in Chicago, so he never fully developed into the superstar he was on track to becoming in 2008. Still, Quentin was a huge factor in the White Sox lineup for several years, and I’d like to see his achievements recognized with an invitation to the Alumni Home Run Derby.

OF/1B Adam Dunn

When most folks think of Adam Dunn’s tenure in Chicago, they think of his abysmal 2011 season, where his .159 batting average was among the worst full-season marks of all time. What often gets forgotten are Dunn’s 95 home runs over the next two and a half seasons, including a bounce-back 41-homer season in 2012. Overall, Dunn is an incredibly polarizing figure in White Sox history. He’s unquestionably one of the greatest pure power hitters to ever put on the team’s uniform, however. Dunn finished his big league career with a lowly .212 career average, but 462 long balls. A home run derby isn’t about contact ability though, and Dunn’s home run prowess should certainly earn him a call.