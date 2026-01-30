Soxfest Live 2026: What can fans expect this weekend in Chicago?

The end of January brings two exciting things for White Sox fans in Chicago: the beginning of Spring Training, and Soxfest. While a couple weeks remain until the team heads to Arizona to begin work for the 2026 season, SoxFest Live is here and will take place this weekend in Chicago. For those folks heading to the city this weekend, here’s everything you need to know for the event:

Where and when is Soxfest Live?

Soxfest live will take place on Friday, January 30th and Saturday, January 31st at the Ramova Theatre in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood. Doors open at 5:30pm Friday with the opening ceremony beginning at 6:20. Saturday’s schedule is only slightly different, with doors opening at 5pm and the opening ceremony beginning at 6pm. Friday night’s festivities are exclusive to White Sox season ticket holders, while Saturday’s events are open to the public.

How much do tickets cost?

Season ticket holders get free admission for Friday night’s events. A general admission ticket for Saturdays costs $35, which includes access to the Level 1 theatre, main stage, and taproom. Fans with a general admission ticket will have the opportunity to meet several White Sox players and take photos, and attend general admission events. The White Sox are also offering an MVP Experience for $275 per ticket. This includes all the general admission activity, plus access to the Level 2 lounge with extra photo opportunities, private meet and greet sessions with some players, drinks, and four tickets to a game.

Which White Sox players will be attending this weekend?

Among the list of White Sox players and prospects scheduled to attend: Sam Antonacci, Anthony Kay, Davis Martin, Tanner McDougal, Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Shane Smith, Kyle Teel, Grant Taylor, and Miguel Vargas. White Sox manager Will Venable and GM Chris Getz will also be in attendance, as well as former MLB and NFL star Bo Jackson. White Sox fans will also have the opportunity to meet broadcasters Brooke Fletcher, Chuck Garfein, Len Kasper, Connor McKnight, and John Schriffen.

Unfortunately, fans hoping to meet Japanese star Munetaka Murakami, one of the newest members of the White Sox, will need to wait a bit longer. Murakami’s attendance was to be determined, but MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reported earlier this week that Murakami will not make it to the states in time to attend, though he is expected to arrive on time for Spring Training in a couple weeks.

Mune Murakami will not be in Chicago this weekend. He expressed his regrets to Sox fans as he had hoped to make it back to the United States in time for SoxFest Live. He is expected to be at camp in Arizona in February, per White Sox — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) January 29, 2026

For more details and FAQ's about this year's event, visit this link

The return of Soxfest for the second year in a row is exciting for White Sox fans after COVID and “other factors” led to its cancellation each year from 2021 to 2024. From my experience, Soxfest provides fans a level of access they otherwise don’t get, and it’s a really cool experience. I highly recommend every White Sox fan attend Soxfest at least once in their lives.

The vibe around the team and at Soxfest will undoubtedly be one of optimism in 2026. Players, coaches, and fans are excited for what the White Sox are building. Hopefully, the play on the field will soon follow suit.