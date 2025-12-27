3 late-inning relief options the White Sox could still pursue in free agency

The Christmas holiday marks an approximate halfway point of the major league baseball offseason. With under two months to go until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training, markets are starting to move and players are starting to find their new homes. Many of the free-agent markets have been slow-moving this offseason, but the reliever market has been the exception. The White Sox have been linked to the closer market, but with former Rays closer Pete Fairbanks heading to the Marlins, their options are dwindling. The White Sox improved their bullpen with a deal for LHP Sean Newcomb announced earlier this week, but could still use a right-handed option for the late innings. Here are a few names still available that the team could pursue:

RHP Evan Phillips

31 year-old Evan Phillips spent the last four and half seasons with the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers. He opened eyes across the league with a miniscule 1.14 ERA in 64 games in 2022 and became a primary late-inning option for the Dodgers in 2023. Phillips went 24-for-27 in save opportunities and posted a 2.05 ERA in 2023. His ERA jumped a bit in 2024, but he went 18-for-22 in save opportunities and was still a solid backend bullpen arm. Philips made just seven appearances in 2025 before landing on the injured list with a forearm strain. Unfortunately, further testing revealed UCL damage, and Phillips underwent Tommy John surgery in May, ending his 2025 season. He was non-tendered by the Dodgers at the start of the offseason. Tommy John surgery typically takes 12-18 months to return from, so Phillips won’t be ready for Opening Day and may not pitch until late 2026. When healthy, however, he’s a reliable arm, and the White Sox could make a savvy move for 2027 by bringing him in. As seen fairly often in these situations, Phillips could sign a two-year deal, allowing him to rehab with the White Sox in 2026 and return in 2027 with a chance to regain his value and hit free-agency again at 33.

RHP Seranthony Dominguez

Originally signed out of the Dominican Republic, Dominguez first broke into the league with the Phillies in 2018, notching 14 saves and posted a 2.95 ERA in his debut seasons. An elbow injury cut Dominguez’s sophomore season off after 27 appearances, and Tommy John surgery prevented him from pitching during the shortened 2020 season. He returned late in 2021 and made just one appearance before fully coming back in 2022. Dominguez saw some higher leverage innings upon his return, producing a 3.00 ERA and notching nine saves for Philadelphia in 2022. He took a bit of a step back in 2023, with his ERA raising to nearly four and his strikeout rate dropping. A midseason trade to Baltimore in 2024 seemed to get Dominguez back on track, and the Orioles dealt him again to the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline in 2025. Dominguez was a key part of the Blue Jays World Series run, allowing opponents to hit just .132 against him in 12 playoff appearances. He’ll now hit free agency at age 31 and is one of the more intriguing right-handed options still on the board. While he wouldn’t necessarily be the White Sox closer, he could step in and provide insurance for Jordan Leasure, who figures to get the first crack at the role.

RHP Michael Kopech

Here’s an option I’m sure you’ve heard of before. Kopech was originally drafted by the Red Sox before heading to the White Sox in the Chris Sale deal in 2016. He made his big league debut as a starter in 2018 and made just four starts before Tommy John surgery ended his season. With the surgery happening so late in the year and COVD shortening the 2020 season, Kopech didn’t pitch in the majors again until 2021, where he emerged as a promising relief option for the White Sox. The Sox gave Kopech a shot at starting in 2022, and he impressed, posting a 3.54 ERA in 25 starts. Unfortunately, 2023 was a major step back for Kopech, who nearly doubled his walk rate and got roughed up to a 5.43 ERA. He began the 2024 season back in the bullpen, but was inconsistent, posting a 4.74 ERA and saving 9 of 14 chances before a deadline trade to the Dodgers. Kopech was dominant down the stretch for Los Angeles, producing a 1.13 ERA in 24 appearances and saving all six of his opportunities. Injuries limited him to just 14 games in 2025 and he’ll now hit free agency at 29 looking for a late-inning relief role somewhere. The White Sox are familiar with Kopech and have a different pitching infrastructure in place that could better assist with his development. If Kopech is interested in a return, the fit could make a ton of sense.