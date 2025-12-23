White Sox shore up bullpen with signing of former Braves left-hander

As many fans begin their time off for the Holidays, White Sox general manager Chris Getz is still hard at work. The White Sox announced the signing of left-hander Sean Newcomb to a one-year, $4.5 million contract this week, addressing a big need in the bullpen. In a corresponding move, the White Sox designated LHP Ryan Rolison for assignment just a couple weeks after claiming him on waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

Newcomb, 32, was originally drafted 15th overall by the Los Angeles Angels in 2014. Newcomb was traded to the Braves the following offseason in a deal that sent SS Andrelton Simmons to the Angels. He reached the big leagues as a starter in 2017, posting a 4.32 in 19 starts for the Braves in his first year. Newcomb became a full-time starter in 2018, producing a 3.90 ERA in 30 starts for Atlanta. A crowded rotation led to his move to the bullpen in 2019, and he emerged as a solid middle-inning option for the Braves. Unfortunately, Newcomb’s career took a downturn, and he struggled with injuries and underperformance from 2020-2024.

Newcomb began the 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox looking to get back on track, holding a 3.95 ERA over five starts and 12 total appearances. He was designated for assignment by the Red Sox in June and traded to the Athletics, where he held a 1.75 ERA in 51.1 innings down the stretch, emerging as a solid relief option. He’ll now head to Chicago, where he joins Shane Smith, Sean Burke, and Mike Vasil in a growing group of Massachusetts-born pitchers.

Newcomb brings valuable experience in both starting and relief roles

Newcomb’s specific role with the White Sox is unclear, but he hasn’t consistently been a starter in several years and thrived in a relief role last season. The White Sox are looking to upgrade both starting and relief pitching this offseason, so Newcomb’s role could depend on the team’s remaining moves.

Regardless, in a relief market quickly depleting, Newcomb brings a track record of solid production and will help stabilize a young pitching staff. There’s an argument to be made that he was the best left-handed relief option still on the market. Chris Getz continues to work to improve the White Sox after the team’s signing of Japanese star Munetaka Murakami. Next on the docket for Getz could be an outfielder, another pitcher, or finding a trade partner for Luis Robert Jr, Andrew Benintendi, or Lenyn Sosa.

With just under two months remaining until Spring Training begins, expect plenty of action across the league after the holidays, and more moves for the White Sox.