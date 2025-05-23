3 moves White Sox should still make after shocking Andrew Vaughn demotion

Trading Matt Thaiss should be considered

This one gets tricky. Matt Thaiss is one of the few assets the team has that could fetch a prospect with a legit shot of making a big league impact. Thaiss is the one veteran addition made in the offseason that is working out.

However, it is unlikely a contender is going to jump the market right now for backup catching help.

Still, it would be worth seeing what they can get since that way the Sox can bring back Korey Lee or even call up Teel without the threat of demoting Quero.

The club is going to have make a decision on Lee soon with his rehab assignment set to expire soon.

It would be better to have Quero work his way through his current slump at the MLB level since there is not much left for him to do at Triple-A.

Lee is still a superior defensive catcher to Thaiss and younger. It may just be better in the long run to move Thaiss now and go with the youth movement behind the plate.

Bench or DFA Josh Rojas

When the White Sox signed Josh Rojas in the offseason, it made perfect sense.

He provided potential as a bridge player in case Miguel Vargas did not work out at third or Lenyn Sosa failed to be a serviceable second baseman.

A big toe injury suffered in Spring Training delayed his White Sox debut. While he was out, Vargas proved he can stick at third and be a core piece, and Sosa has been swinging it well.

There is just no room for Rojas on this roster. He is off to a brutal start. All he is doing is getting in the way, much like what Nicky Lopez did last season.

With Tauchman, Robert, Palacios, Benintendi, Slater, and Taylor all on the roster, there's no reason for Rojas to be playing corner outfield either. I don't want to see him getting regular at-bats anymore.