Only 1 Chicago White Sox offseason free agent or trade acquisition is working out

It would have been nice if the Chicago White Sox had spent more money in the offseason to upgrade a roster that lost a historic number of games in 2024.

Alas, there are no mulligans in baseball.

The frugal offseason has not improved the White Sox win total at all from where they were at this point in the 2024 season. This may have not been the offseason to spend big on premium talent, but it would have been nice to see the White Sox sign or trade for some better bridge players.

It made sense to go after free agents only worthy of a one-year deal or trade for veterans with potential future trade value. That's exactly what Chris Getz did, but only one of those veteran additions has actually worked out so far.

Matt Thaiss has been servicable

It only took sending cash to the Cubs to get veteran catcher Matt Thaiss over to the South Side, but that trade has somehow been the best acquisition to get a veteran player that general manager Chris Getz made in the offseason.

Right now, Thaiss is the only veteran producing enough to have any trade value. Nick Maton struggled enough to lose his roster spot. Joshua Palacios and Michael A. Taylor may be soon to join. Josh Rojas provides the White Sox with defensive versatility, but he has been an automatic out in the lineup with a .394 OPS.

Despite a batting average hovering around the Mendoza line, Thaiss entered Wednesday's with a career-high on-base percentage. He is one of the best blocking catchers in the game, while the rest of his advanced defensive metrics are respectable.

Contenders always need catching help, and it helps that Thaiss hits left-handed.

White Sox have few trade assets

Some of Getz's moves have not panned out because of injuries, especially on the pitching side of things. Signing Martín Pérez was looking really good until an elbow injury put him on the 60-day IL.

Bryse Wilson was brought in to be a swing pitcher, but he has failed to effectively take Pérez's spot in the rotation. It has been so bad that the White Sox signed Adrian Houser and started him immediately.

Chicago's bullpen additions have not panned out either.

Cam Booser is supposedly the team's "closer" despite underwhelming numbers in high-leverage situations.

Booser has at least been better at getting outs than someone like Mike Clevinger, who was brought back after an injury shortened 2024 season. Clevinger's command was a disaster to open the season and he is now in Triple-A being stretched out to be a starter.

Tyler Gilbert has spent a lot time on the Injured List. Penn Murfee was sent down to the minor leagues with his 7.82 ERA.

Offensively, Josh Rojas has not done much since coming back from an IL stint that delayed his debut with the team. The non-roster spring training invites failed to produce any career rebirths as Nick Maton, Travis Jankowski, and Bobby Dalbec all produced next to nothing and were eventually designated for assignment.

Michael A. Taylor is living up to his calling card by catching everything hit into the outfield. However, he has not reclaimed any ability to be a threat at the plate that would motivate a contender to give up something decent in a trade.

With Luis Robert Jr's trade value cratering, it is hard seeing the White Sox getting viable pieces back at the trade deadline with how these other veterans are performing. Thaiss might be the only one that is tradable.