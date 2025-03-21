3 offseason additions White Sox fans should already be concerned about

The Chicago White Sox were busy this winter, inking several veterans to one-year deals in hopes of finding a few spark plugs.

With Opening Day just around the corner, those offseason acquisitions are establishing their roles with the White Sox.

Chicago has a couple more roster spots to figure out before it hits the field against the Los Angeles Angels on March 27. Some new White Sox players could become fan favorites in 2025. Others already have the fanbase counting down the days until they're no longer in a White Sox uniform.

Not every offseason move turns out to be the right one. Chicago has a few that look like head-scratchers.

Mike Tauchman is failing to live up to on-base potential.

When the White Sox signed Illinois native Mike Tauchman to a one-year deal last December, they did it hoping his .360 on-base percentage across the past two seasons would translate to the South Side.

The seven-year MLB veteran posted that number with the crosstown Chicago Cubs following a successful 2022 season in Korea. He hit well with the Cubs, registering a .250 batting average and .732 on-base plus slugging percentage in over 700 plate appearances.

Tauchman has been unable to replicate those numbers with the White Sox, albeit in 11 spring training games. He has just six hits in 31 at-bats with an OBP below .300. Two of his hits are home runs, but his strikeout rate is way up from what it was in the 2023 and 2024 regular seasons.

Tauchman has struck out 12 times compared to only two walks and he's struggled with high velocity. One of his six hits came off a four-seam fastball. That's not a recipe for success for a player the White Sox hope to be a key platoon option in the outfield.

Time is running out for James Karinchak.

There was a time when James Karinchak was among the more underrated relievers in baseball. Those days are well out the window and now the 29-year-old is struggling to make the cut on one of the worst rosters in the league.

The White Sox signed Karinchak to a minor-league deal in January with an invite to spring training. His time on the mound with Chicago has not gone to plan.

The right-hander carries a 5.14 ERA in seven appearances with walks being a real problem lately. He's issued six free passes in his last three outings and eight total this spring compared to eight strikeouts.

Karinchak pitched a scoreless inning Thursday but walked three of the five batters he faced. He was bailed out by Korey Lee gunning down Mickey Moniak attempting to steal second and Taylor Ward just getting under a fastball Karinchak left up in the zone. It might have been his final outing for Chicago.

Last chance for Mike Clevinger?

The White Sox hope the third time is the charm with Mike Clevinger. The veteran starter signed his third contract with Chicago in as many years right before spring training games began. The plan to convert him into a reliever is looking like a decent one.

Only one batter has reached base against Clevinger in four appearances. The righty threw 11 pitches in three outings and struck out nearly half of the men he faced.

Although Clevinger is on track to earn a bullpen spot and possibly close in the future, his injury history and past off-field issues seem to have turned the fanbase against him.

Since returning from Tommy John surgery in early 2022, Clevinger has been placed on the injured list seven times. He underwent neck disc replacement surgery last August which officially ended his season after four starts.

Maybe the bullpen move works out well for Clevinger and the White Sox. It's hard to see him lasting in Chicago much longer if he can't stay on the field.