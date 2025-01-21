3 offseason mistakes the Chicago White Sox have made

3. Trading for Matt Thaiss

Days after acquiring the third-best catching prospect in the league, the Sox made a puzzling trade for Thaiss from the Cubs in exchange for about $100k. Chicago inherited Thaiss’ one-year, $1 million deal.

Although he’s a cheap backup option, Thaiss doesn’t stand out as an ideal backup catcher, or utility infielder in general.

In his six years with the Angels, Thaiss has hit .208/.313/.342, hitting below league average in runs for all six seasons and wins above average for all but one season. He might not be a huge liability, but he isn’t offering much value either.

The Sox prematurely added depth when they traded for Thaiss. At the time, it made sense.

Thaiss has already been serving as a backup, so slotting him into the same role while the Sox wait for Teel to take over the backup catcher duties is an easy insurance move. But after signing Omar Narváez to a minor league deal, adding Thaiss is questionable. Narváez provides better defense and he’s historically better at the plate.

It’s not the worst move, but Getz got ahead of himself when he traded for Thaiss and later signed a better, proven veteran in Narváez. While it likely won’t hurt the Sox too much, Getz can’t make a habit of making hasty decisions.