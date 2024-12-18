Chicago White Sox News: GM Chris Getz adding catcher Matt Thaiss makes sense

Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz is not kidding when he views catching as gold.

Nearly a week after getting now the team's top-hitting prospect, catcher Kyle Teel, from the Boston Red Sox as part of the Garrett Crochet trade, Getz has acquired another catcher. This time, it is a backstop who has played in the majors.

The Sox sent cash to the crosstown rival Cubs for Matt Thaiss (pronounced Thice).

Thaiss to the Good Guys!

This is another prudent move by Getz despite the team's redundancy of MLB-quality catchers.

By quality, this is relative to having three players capable or being projected to be able to catch in the majors.

Thaiss provides a low-cost option (he is set to make $1 million next season and $400k if he goes to Triple-A) in case Teel and the team's other top catching prospect, Edgar Quero, are not ready for the show coming out of spring training.

In that case, he is a huge upgrade over Chuckie Robinson.

Korey Lee ended up as the starting catcher in 2024 after proving he was ready to play in the majors, and Martin Maldonado was a spectacular failure at the plate. Although, Lee is likely a better fit as the backup catcher for the rest of the decade.

If Teel and Quero's spring training reveals both need to go back to Triple-A, then at least the Sox have a bridge option in Lee and Thaiss.

If both are ready to go, Teel's athleticism allows him to play elsewhere on the field. Thaiss can also play first base in a pinch, so he provides cover as a backup there as well.

This deal should be classified as prudent since Thaiss is nothing special.

He is a serviceable backup catcher on a cheap deal.

Thaiss played in 57 games last season for the Los Angeles Angels. He produced a .204 average but did have a .323 on-base percentage. He does fit the offseason focus on getting hitters who can get on base--Moneyball in its purist form.

He is a career .208 hitter with 22 home runs and a .655 OPS in 663 at-bats. Thaiss is a left-handed bat who will turn 30 next May.

Defensively, he rates as great as block above average, but poor in caught stealing above average, framing, and pop time.

The Sox did just bring in catching guru Walker McKinven as bench coach, and Thaiss has worked with catching coach Drew Butera during Butera's tenure with the Angels. Hopefully, McKinven can work his magic to improve Thaiss' defensive ratings, even if it is just by a little bit.

The Sox front office was rumored to want to add a veteran catcher even before Teel was acquired. This move accomplishes that. It would have been nicer to get a better player, but for now, Thaiss will do.