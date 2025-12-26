3 players on the White Sox roster that you’ve probably never heard of

The White Sox have made genuine moves to try to improve the team this offseason. They still have a long way to go, but the additions of Anthony Kay, Munetaka Murakami, and Sean Newcomb make them a better team than they were in 2025. With top prospects breaking into the big leagues and established veterans being added to supplement the core, the number of unknown filler players on the roster should be decreasing, but the White Sox have a handful remaining. Here are three players that are currently on the White Sox 40-man roster that you’ve probably never heard of.

INF Ben Cowles

The Yankees drafted Cowles in the 10th round back in 2021 out of Maryland. He played 35 games to close out his initial season, hitting a modest .250 with four homers and reaching the Low-A level. Cowles reached High-A in 2022, posting an .802 OPS in 93 games. He spent the majority of the 2023 season with High-A and had a .742 OPS. A strong first half with the Double-A Somerset Patriots in 2024 was a promising sign, and Cowles was dealt to the Chicago Cubs at the 2024 deadline in the trade that sent reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to the Yankees. Injuries prematurely ended his season in 2024, and he began 2025 with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. Cowles hit just .238 with nine homers in 113 games with Iowa before being designated for assignment and claimed on waivers by the White Sox in September. Cowles is now 25 years-old and has no track record of strong performance in the upper levels of the minors. He’s unlikely to make a big impact on the White Sox roster, though he’s currently on the 40-man. If the White Sox make another addition on offense, or elect to add INF Sam Antonacci to the roster, Cowles is a likely candidate for DFA.

OF Tristan Peters

A native of Manitoba, Canada, Peters came to the US and played college baseball at Southern Illinois, where he was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 7th round in 2021. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants just a few months later. An advanced hitter, Peters spent his first minor league season split between High-A and Double-A, where he posted a .796 OPS in 124 games. Following his first season, Peters was traded again, this time to the Tampa Bay Rays. He spent the 2023 season with Double-A Montgomery and posted a .782 OPS, but was limited by injury to just 93 games. His power numbers increased as he moved up to Triple-A Durham in 2024, but he took a step back in his contact ability and repeated the level in 2025. Peters set a career-high with 15 home runs in 2025 and his OPS moved back up to his career norms. He made his big league debut in 2025, going 0-for-12 in a brief stint. The Rays traded Peters to the White Sox for cash this offseason, and he figures to be in the mix for the big league roster with the current state of the White Sox outfield. The 25 year-old doesn’t excel in any one area, but brings a solid all-around skillset that could serve as important depth on the 2026 roster.

INF Tanner Murray

A fourth-round pick by the Rays in 2020, Murray joins Duncan Davitt, Everson Pereira, Curtis Mead, Ben Peoples, and Tristan Peters as players from the 2025 Durham Bulls to join the White Sox organization. The White Sox acquired Murray alongside Pereira in the deal that sent RHPs Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson to the Rays back in November. Murray has spent the past five seasons in the Rays minor league system, and spent the full season at the Triple-A level in 2025. He set his career-high with 18 home runs in 2025, though it was at the expense of his batting average, which dropped from .290 in 2024 to .241 in 2025. Murray nearly doubled his strikeouts from 2024 to 2025, so he seems to have taken a different approach at the plate to sell out for power. The White Sox have a crowded infield mix, so he’s unlikely to garner significant playing time on the major league roster, but he adds to the depth and could provide support in the case of injuries.