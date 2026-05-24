3 players the White Sox could target with their second-round pick in July's MLB Draft

As the college baseball regular season wraps up and teams shift focus to the postseason, the speculation regarding the MLB Draft is heating up. The White Sox, with the top selection in July’s event, have been heavily connected to UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky as well as Texas prep shortstop Grady Emerson. It’s too early to tell who the pick will be, but the first overall pick seems like a fairly straightforward pick between two players. The second round, however, could be interesting. With the White Sox set to make the 41st overall pick as their second pick of the night, here are a few players the team could consider.

2B/3B Landon Thome, Nazareth Academy (IL)

The White Sox have been connected to Thome so much this spring that it almost feels like the fit is too perfect. The son of White Sox special assistant Jim Thome, Landon brings a strong left-handed stroke with his biggest question regarding his future defensive home. The White Sox took Thome’s high school teammate in the second round in 2025 when the club landed Jaden Fauske. Compared to Fauske, Thome is a more polished bat that doesn’t bring as much athleticism or defensive value. Some have wondered whether he’ll make it to the White Sox at 41, but the White Sox should have the extra bonus pool money to make him an overslot deal and float him to their pick if they so choose.

LHP Logan Schmidt, Ganesha High School (CA)

Teams with large bonus pools tend to use their extra funds on prep players, specifically prep pitchers. High School pitchers are notoriously the riskiest group of players, making teams hesitant to use a first-round pick on them often. Logan Schmidt is a 17 year-old lefty that fits the mold of what the White Sox have targeted in recent seasons. He features a fastball that already sits in the mid-90s with room to grow and he’s working on developing a slider and changeup as secondary offerings. Schmidt has demonstrated excellent control and has been rising up boards as the draft has gotten closer. Any drafting team will need to sign him away from his commitment to LSU, but the White Sox should have the money and motivation to get a deal done.

RHP Joseph Contreras, Blessed Trinity High School (GA)

The son of former White Sox hurler Jose Contreras, Joseph garnered national attention for pitching with Team Brazil in the 2026 World Baseball Classic as a 17 year-old. With four above-average pitches, including the forkball his dad made famous, Contreras has the arsenal to be a starting pitcher in major league baseball, but needs to reign in his control to avoid a move to the bullpen. He’s ranked as MLB Pipeline’s 54th best prospect, but his famous bloodlines and national spotlight could lead to him being selected higher than his ranking. At 6’4 and 195 pounds, Contreras has a starter’s frame and will need to be signed away from his commitment to Vanderbilt. The White Sox had a lot of success with one Contreras, and with the 41st pick in the draft, they could try for another.

17-year-old Joseph Contreras is making a name for himself with Team Brazil at the #WorldBaseballClassic 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/feggCfubCv — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 9, 2026