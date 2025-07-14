With the 44th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Chicago White Sox selected high school outfielder/catcher Jaden Fauske.

Fauske is a Chicagoland native, hailing from Nazareth Academy in La Grange, IL. While he played some catcher in high school, he was announced by the White Sox as an outfielder. That's where he is projected to play as a pro.

Adrian White correctly pegged Fauske as a target for the White Sox in the second round. It just made too much sense.

Fauske is a good athlete with a fluid left-handed swing. He has some projectable power that the organization needs desperately. He also played on the White Sox Area Codes team and was mentored by White Sox legend (and employee) Jim Thome.

Jaden Fauske was mentored by White Sox legend Jim Thome

Jim Thome is currently the special assistant to the GM with the White Sox. He's also the assistant coach at Nazareth Academy, where his son, Landon, is a junior.

Fauske has developed a particularly close relationship with the Thome family because of his relationship with Landon. That has also resulted in some cool mentorship from one of the greatest left-handed hitters of all-time.

"It's such a blessing. Just being around him and soaking up as much knowledge about the game as I can," said Fauske about working with Jim Thome. "Picking his brain about stories, asking him about pitchers he's faced. I just learn so much being around him. It's different from anyone else. Just the knowledge he has about the game is different." (MLB Network)

Fauske said that Thome's knowledge is particularly helpful for him as a fellow lefty bat. They often discuss facing left-handed pitchers.

Thrilled for Landon’s @Baseball_Naz teammate and baseball brother @JadenFauske for being selected 44th overall by his hometown @whitesox ! There is no ceiling for this kid—he’s got the talent, smarts and work ethic to go far in the game and in life. Cheers, Fauske family! ⚾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kpmvomUByj — Andrea Thome ❤️📚⚾️ (@AndreaThome) July 14, 2025

Fauske is the perfect prospect for the White Sox

While the relationship with Thome is the headline, it shouldn't take away from how talented Jaden Fauske is.

He was the No. 57 ranked prospect in the draft class by MLB.com. Every tool has a 50 grade or better on the 20-80 scale.

"He rarely chases pitches or swings and misses," reads his prospect profile. "He works the ball from gap to gap and should develop 20-homer power as he gets stronger and turns on more pitches."

The White Sox really needed to add outfielders in the 2025 MLB Draft, and Fauske is a really toolsy, projectable outfielder that brings something the organization has been missing.