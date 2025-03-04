3 players who needed a hot start at Chicago White Sox spring training and are now on a heater

Judging by record alone, the Chicago White Sox aren’t having a hot start to spring training. The Sox gave up a 4-2 lead to the Athletics on Monday, bringing their 2025 Cactus League record to 2-8.

With a blown win already under their belt and Austin Slater’s left oblique strain, the Sox don’t look rejuvenated.

Although the baseball powers that be haven’t been gracious to the Sox to start 2025, there are a few players that are finding a way to shine.

Here are three players that have had a strong start to spring training.

Luis Robert Jr

Robert has had the best start to spring training of any Sox player. He is slashing .429/.500/.929 with two home runs in 14 at-bats. He is destined to outperform his FanGraphs’ Steamer preseason projection of hitting .244/.297/.435. Sox fans have waited for Robert to bounce back, and so far all signs point to him rebounding this season.

Among all the returning Sox players, Robert needs a spark the most. Limited by a right hip flexor injury last year, he only played in 100 games and had a career-low .224 batting average. Although he managed to squeeze 14 home runs into 60 of the season, his power just wasn’t there.

Whether he’s traded or kept on the team, the Sox need to see Robert continue playing like this.

Brandon Drury

Looking to revive his career in Chicago, Drury is finding success early this spring. He has gone 6-17 with three doubles, five RBIs, and a home run in six games. His early success at second base is a compelling reason to make the non-rostered spring training invitee the starter over Brooks Baldwin, who has had a slow start.

Like Robert, Drury desperately needed to step up this year. His slash line plummeted from .262/.306/.497 in 2023 to .169/.242/.228 in 2024 with the Angels. Although he doesn’t have a powerful swing, four home runs in Angel Stadium is paltry.

Drury has had a great start to spring training, but he needs to remain healthy. Several IL stints last year resulted in 65 missed games. The Sox cannot afford to lose their veteran players to injuries this summer.

Nick Nastrini

With several starting pitchers competing for a limited number of starting spots, Nastrini is making a case to stay in the rotation. He has a 1.80 ERA with one walk and four strikeouts in five innings in Arizona. Nastrini's best appearance was against the Mariners, where he struck out three and allowed one earned run over three innings.

Nastrini’s first appearance in the Major League last year wasn’t enthralling. He posted a 7.07 ERA and 1.92 WHIP in just under 36 innings. Despite walking four batters, he had his outing in the bullpen in his final appearance of the season, when he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings. Although he ended the year in the bullpen, Nastrini’s hot start may point to him making the starting rotation.