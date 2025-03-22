3 players you may have forgotten were on the 2024 White Sox Opening Day roster

Opening Day of the 2024 season feels like ages ago after the dreadful campaign the Chicago White Sox endured. Every new season brings optimism to a fanbase, but that was quickly extinguished in Chicago.

Much like they are doing this year, the White Sox tried to fill roster spots last season with veterans on the backends of their respective careers. While some at least netted Chicago something in return via trade (i.e. Paul DeJong, Erick Fedde), several others were gone in the blink of an eye.

Unless you keep a spreadsheet of every White Sox player to suit up for the franchise, there's a good chance the memory of these players has faded from your mind.

Martin Maldonado

The future looks bright at catcher for the White Sox with top 100 prospects Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero close to making their MLB debuts. The outlook didn’t look so great a year ago when Martin Maldonado started behind the plate on Opening Day.

The World Series champion and 2017 Gold Glove Award winner came to Chicago on the back of three consecutive seasons with a batting average below .200. He was hitting under .100 entering July before collecting a base knock in five straight contests.

They'd be the last five MLB games he played in 2024. The White Sox designated Maldonado for assignment on July 19 before granting him his outright release two days later.

Maldonado was never a great hitter, but 16 hits in 135 at-bats doesn’t cut it in the majors. The 38-year-old is trying to give it one more go with the San Diego Padres, but he's 1-for-20 in spring training. It might be time to hang it up.

Kevin Pillar

In search of a platoon option/fourth outfielder, the White Sox turned to Kevin Pillar in 2024. The 12-year veteran cracked the Opening Day lineup as the starting right fielder despite a .288 on-base percentage in spring training.

It was one of only eight games Pillar started for Chicago. He appeared in 17 total games, going 4-for-25 at the plate.

After he cleared waivers, Pillar rejected his assignment back to the minors, eventually landing with the Los Angeles Angels. He played decently, posting a .236 average with seven home runs, 14 doubles and 41 runs batted in across 83 games.

After teasing retirement, the 36-year-old Pillar signed a minor-league contract with the Texas Rangers in February. He looked great at the beginning of spring, sporting a .333 average through seven games. Since then he has just four hits in eight games.

However, Pillar appears to be the frontrunner for Texas' fourth outfield spot to open the season.

Tim Hill

A 32nd-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in 2014, Tim Hill worked his way to the big leagues, making his debut in 2018. Six years later he found himself in Chicago as a crafty left-hander out of the White Sox bullpen.

He dazzled during 2024 spring training, needing 45 total pitches to get through his eight appearances. Closing the spring with a 1.23 ERA and .167 batting average against, the White Sox looked like they found a gem in Hill.

The magic didn’t last long though as he struggled with Chicago in the regular season. Opponents tagged him with a .387 batting average against and Hill's ERA skyrocketed to 5.87 before he was DFA'd in June.

He inked a deal with the New York Yankees shortly after and became one of their top relief arms during their run to the World Series. Hill went 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 35 regular-season games for the American League champions. He then allowed one earned run in 10 postseason appearances.

The Yankees liked what they saw enough to bring him back on a one-year deal this year with a team option for 2026. He could be their lone southpaw in the bullpen to begin the season.