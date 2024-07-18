Chicago White Sox roster shake-up is too little, too late
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox finally designated Martin Maldonado for assignment.
The Sox also optioned Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte and designated Danny Mendick for assignment after both failed to provide any power at third base. This comes on top of the Sox signing infielder Nick Senzel, who was on the market after he was released by the Washington Nationals
The final roster move the White Sox are completing is they are calling up infielder Brooks Baldwin and catcher Chuckie Robinson.
All these moves are too little, too late.
Maldonado should have been designated for assignment two months back. He was hitting under .100 for most of the season. It was only until the last 30 days that he started to resemble a big-league hitter.
The Sox had to play most of the season with a nearly automatic out any time he was in the lineup. About the only purpose he served was helping mentor Korey Lee into becoming an adequate backup catcher.
Now that Lee has established that he can reach his floor as a backup catcher, Maldonado's services are no longer needed.
There is also speculation that Maldonado could have some trade value now that the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros need a catcher. If general manager Chris Getz can even get a pitcher who can eventually be a relief pitcher, then Getz deserves that promotion he was given.
The damage has already been done as the Sox having Maldonado, Sosa, and Mendick in the lineup did not do much to help the team score runs. Now, the Sox are pace to be one of the worst teams ever in franchise history.
Calling up Robinson means the White Sox are not calling up Edgar Quero.
Quero is the future starting catcher, and he has been raking in the minors after getting off to a slow start.
There is a valid reason to keep Quero at Triple-A.
Brooks Baldwin has a chance to prove he can hit in the big leagues.
Baldwin has done nothing but hit in the Sox system since he was drafted by the White Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 draft.
A guy who falls that far in the draft will always have to prove he can produce. Baldwin has been hitting at every level the Sox have put him at, but he gives off the vibe of being just another Mendick, Leury Garcia, or Yolmer Sanchez.
The Sox system has been great at producing utility infielders, but they need guys who can be impact bats. So this is a great opportunity for Baldwin to prove he can hit until Yoan Moncada returns from the IL.
Sosa was making better contact during this recent go around with the big-league club, but he only hit four home runs and had a .350 slugging percentage. That is not enough power from a position that demands it in the job description.
Mendick gets DFA'd yet again since he is out of options. There is nothing wrong with the White Sox churning over the bottom of their roster. It just would have been nice if they had done that a month ago.